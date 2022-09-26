Read full article on original website
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Brabus Turned the Mercedes G-Wagen Into a Bonkers 900 HP Supertruck
Leave it to Brabus to take the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to even more absurd heights. The German high-performance tuner just unveiled its latest model, the P 900 Rocket Edition. With it, the shop has taken the luxury marque’s iconic SUV and turned it into an ultra-stylish supertruck with 900 horses under the hood. The P 900 Rocket Edition isn’t Brabus’s first AMG G63-based pickup, but it’s easily the shop’s most capable. The vehicle is powered by a 4.5-liter twin-turbo V-8, with new forged pistons, a custom billet crankshaft and specially developed turbochargers. Its mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission—which the tuner...
Opel/Vauxhall Astra GSe Is An Electrified Warm Hatch And Estate With 222 HP
Only a couple of weeks after announcing its new GSe (Grand Sport Electric) sub-brand for its sporty models, Opel unveiled the Astra GSe which will be available in both five-door hatchback and Sports Tourer bodystyles. The sportiest trim of the sixth-gen Astra yet is fitted with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain and has a GSe-specific chassis setup and subtle styling tweaks.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
Panini And Reebok Kick Off Forthcoming Collaboration With A 1-Of-100 Question For Friends & Family
The sneaker community and the basketball card community share a lot of similarities. Both industries really began to grow from the 1980s, each breeding a cult following that have become fixtures in the mainstream of pop culture and commodities. The thrill of the hunt followed by the feeling of acquiring that *one* pair is a shared experience that both groups can relate to, and it all comes together with this official partnership between Reebok and Panini — two authorities in their respective industries.
New Brabus Mercedes G-Wagen Is 900 HP Of Pickup Absurdity
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
The Mercedes EQS SUV Has A Price In America, And It Ain't Tiny
Ever since the hateful W163 M-Class was introduced in 1997, Mercedes-Benz has been building SUVs in the USA. 25 years later, that tradition continues, with the EQS SUV now sailing down the Tuscaloosa assembly line. Soon, the electric SUV will slink into Mercedes dealers across the country and, in preparation, the automaker has released local trim specifications and pricing. Note that all prices listed below don't include the $1,150 destination and delivery charge.
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Lamborghini Aventador Replacement Spied Up Close With Fake Taillights
The Huracan will lose its naturally aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 but the bigger supercar is sticking with V12 power. Lamborghini has also pledged to skip forced induction for its flagship model, deciding to use a NA engine once again. Both performance cars will be hybrids to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations, with the Urus to follow suit. Meanwhile, the most muscular raging bull of them all has been caught testing.
France 24
Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week
The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Nissan Z GT4 Race Car Debuts, Hitting The Track In 2023
Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.
Final Dodge Challenger Last Call Model Delayed, Won't Debut At SEMA
Since Dodge's Speed Week announcements back in August, we've been treated to new Last Call Charger or Challenger debuts every Wednesday. Seven models are planned, and six are already revealed. The grand finale was scheduled to take place in early November at the 2022 SEMA Show, but the muscle car world will have to wait a bit longer.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
Lamborghini Aventador Production Ends... Again
All good things come to an end. After building 11,465 units, Lamborghini is done assembling the Aventador. The final car is an Ultimae Roadster with a special shade of blue from the brand's Ad Personam customization division. It's going to a buyer in Switzerland. Technically, this is the second time...
2023 BMW M Hybrid V8 Gets Race Livery With Huge M Logos
The BMW M Hybrid V8 has finally landed in North America where it will celebrate its motorsport debut next January. On this occasion, the endurance car has received the final race livery with massive "M" logos and the three famous colors celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022. As a refresher, BMW Motorsport GmbH was founded on May 1, 1972. Throughout this year, M Sport and M road cars get an anniversary logo to mark half a century of M.
Mercedes Teases Its First Virtual Show Car
Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener teases the brand's first all-virtual show car on his Instagram. Based on the hashtags he uses in the post, the vehicle might debut during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship that runs from September 29 to November 5. Wagener's teaser drapes the car...
DeWalt’s Insane Amazon Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever
AmazonIt's the brand's biggest sale we've seen.
