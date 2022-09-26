ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
