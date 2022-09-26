Read full article on original website
sciencealert.com
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
NASA strikes asteroid with spacecraft in historic planetary defense mission
NASA on Monday successfully struck a tiny asteroid more than 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft, completing the world’s first planetary defense mission. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at roughly 7:14 p.m. ET at a speed of more than...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
scitechdaily.com
Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore
Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Look into the eyes of a Stone Age woman in this incredibly lifelike facial reconstruction
You can view the virtually reconstructed face of a woman who lived about 5,700 years ago in what is now Malaysia, now that researchers have put a face to a person whose full identity remains a mystery. A team of archaeologists from the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) discovered the skeleton,...
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
See video of the moment NASA's DART spacecraft crashed itself into an asteroid and its livestream cut out
NASA tested its first method of deflecting a dangerous asteroid: crashing a space probe into it. DART hit the bullseye and beamed back the footage.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
