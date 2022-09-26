ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Tribunal called off in case of Christian GP offering patients ‘spiritual care’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNz8u_0iAeJzZd00

The tribunal for a Christian GP who received complaints about offering “spiritual” care to his patients has been called off after a last-minute settlement with NHS England.

Dr Richard Scott, 62, is a GP at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent, and has received a number of complaints in the last two decades relating to offering spiritual care to some patients.

This tribunal was due as a result of complaints relating to a telephone interview Dr Scott took part in on BBC Radio 4 in 2019 discussing his use of prayer in his practice.

I do try to follow the General Medical Council guidelines and if you read them correctly, they allow you and encourage you to speak to patients about religion where it's relevant to their care

He said he offered spiritual care to around one in 40 patients, and around 80% of people offered prayer or religious support took him up on the offer.

The tribunal between Dr Scott and NHS England was set to begin in Ashford on Monday to determine whether he could still be allowed to work as an NHS doctor.

He had been asked to attend a three-day course costing £1,800 aimed at people who had been accused of sexual impropriety, which he refused, and also to undertake a psychiatric assessment.

But the tribunal has been called off following last-ditch talks between both parties.

Some people are desperate for help and I can give any number of examples of people I've helped through spiritual care - which is done on my own time and fully consented

Dr Scott will now take part in a one-day training course costing £500 relating to “professional boundaries”.

Dr Scott said: “I do try to follow the General Medical Council guidelines and if you read them correctly, they allow you and encourage you to speak to patients about religion where it’s relevant to their care.

“Full well-being is physical, mental and spiritual and it’s more than appropriate, it’s necessary for some patients to look into those existential issues in a way that standard western medicine doesn’t provide.

“Some people are desperate for help and I can give any number of examples of people I’ve helped through spiritual care – which is done on my own time and fully consented.”

At a time when there is widespread recognition that emotional and spiritual support play a significant role in physical healing, it has been particularly distasteful to see NHS England picking on a Christian doctor who is appropriately offering that support

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which backed Dr Scott’s case, said: “Dr Scott is a highly experienced doctor whose life and career has been committed to serving his patients and community.

“He is loved and respected by his community which he has served for decades. His love for Jesus and dedication to his faith is also well known where he works and within the community.

“There is no evidence that Dr Scott’s practice of praying with his patients has in any way interfered with his delivery of excellent medicine – in fact, quite the opposite.

“At a time when there is widespread recognition that emotional and spiritual support play a significant role in physical healing, it has been particularly distasteful to see NHS England picking on a Christian doctor who is appropriately offering that support.

“It is now a relief to Richard and his family that this case is finally settled.”

NHS England has been contacted for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Major hospital under fire for inadequate patient handling after two children died of treatable infections and parents seek answers: 'Please take mothers seriously'

Devastated mothers are begging for hospitals to take them seriously as a top doctor claims an outdated computer program at Canberra's public hospital may have led to the deaths of multiple children. Dr Walter Abhayaratna, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, said the early warning computer system did...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Nhs England#Tribunal#Bbc Radio 4
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nursing Times

Care home nurses asked to inform new survey on laundry policies

Nurses and colleagues across the care sector are being asked to inform a new study around how laundry is managed in their workplace. The research is centred on infection prevention and control and aims to help staff identify knowledge gaps and recognise best practice in regards to laundry processes. The...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
newschain

Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

The final day of voting was taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but which has been rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its western allies. As the vote was nearing...
POLITICS
newschain

Psychiatrist ‘did not sleep well’ after viewing content seen by Molly Russell

A child psychiatrist has told an inquest the self-harm material viewed on social media by Molly Russell before she died left him “not able to sleep well for a few weeks”. Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content Molly had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at North London Coroner’s Court.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy