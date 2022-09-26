Read full article on original website
Casting Company Looking for Extras for Thriller in Saugerties, NY This October
Lights. Camera. Action! Production crews will be heading to Ulster County this fall and they're looking for extras. Filmmaker Lucas Veltrie, who is from Saugerties according to IMDB, is working on a thriller that examines "the polarization in our country and its relationship to technology through multiple intersecting storylines that converge around a nationwide cyber-attack." Veltrie is set to film in the Saugerties area this October.
Cool Things to Look For at 2022 Woodstock Film Festival
The Woodstock Film Festival is back bigger and better than ever. From actor Ethan Hawke receiving the Honorary Maverick Award to local film director Edward Crawford's showing of highly anticipated film Sixty Miles North, this years Woodstock Film Festival has some very cool happenings. The festival takes place this week (Sept. 28- Oct. 2).
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 28 – Oct 4
All the way from Transylvania. Dracula at Widow Jane Mine at 668 NY-213 in Rosendale, on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., and on Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m. A wonderful way to start the spooky season, Theatre on the Road’s production of Dracula within cold, dark caves. There are two available performances with a $20 general admission. For more about this event, check out: https://www.centuryhouse.org/drac-22.
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Annual Cider Tasting Festival at Historic Poughkeepsie Mill
I remember the first time I heard about the Kimlin Cider Mill. I used to pass it often on Cedar Avenue and think how beautiful it could be. And how it must have looked in its day. I guess I’m not the only one because about 10 years ago they started doing cider tastings once a year to benefit the restoration of the Kimlin Cider Mill. Now those tastings are big family friendly events.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Rocky Horror Star Appearing at Anniversary Screening in Sugarloaf
If I say "Let’s Do the Time Warp", would you know what I’m talking about? There are a lot of people who would know that I’m talking about The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The Time Warp was a song from the show, and it became a minor rock radio hit. That’s pretty much all I really knew about The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Until I met Jan. Jan was a rather quiet girl, but when it came to Rocky Horror, she became a different person.
The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY
Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Dines Twice at Popular Kingston Restaurant Last Weekend
Imagine being out to dinner or drinks near the strand in Kingston, enjoying a Friday night, just casually strolling, taking in the sights and sounds. There's some sort of celebration happening at one of the popular restaurants, Ole Savannah, and out walks a woman who looks so familiar, wait, could it be?
Mystery Surrounding Beautiful Missing Bird Deepens
The Ganley-Waterman family recently received an unexpected visitor in their backyard: a blue parakeet. Catching it was the easy part; Bethany Ganley-Waterman shared that her stepdaughter simply held out her hand and the bird gamely allowed itself to be picked up. The struggle, however, has been finding where the missing bird came from. The sad likely answer is apparently all-to-common in the Hudson Valley.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: 12 Irish bands are putting on a fundraiser concert for a quadriplegic friend
Billy Keenan has a simple message — never give up. Keenan is quadriplegic. From his wheelchair he shares his story so that others may learn how to overcome adversity.
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
Hyde Park, NY Filmed Hallmark Christmas Movie Gets Premiere Date
It's ALMOST the most wonderful time of the year and you will be seeing the Hudson Valley all over your television screen spreading holiday cheer. In February of 2022, Dutchess County residents were buzzing after cameras and bright lights were spotted filming around the legendary Eveready Diner in Hyde Park. Filming started around February 15th and by February 17th we got all the details about the production.
Bronx Zoo to Host First Ever Nighttime Halloween Event This Fall
Lions. Tigers. and Dinosaurs! Oh my! Wait, what? Think Jurassic Park meets the Bronx Zoo. Put it all together and you get a night filled with frights just a short drive from home. There is no shortage of haunted happenings going on throughout the Hudson Valley this spooky season. However,...
Hudson Valley Family Restaurant With Historic Past Is Closing
A family restaurant in the Hudson Valley with ties to a longtime eatery shocked customers by announcing the restaurant is closing for good. On Saturday around 6 p.m., the owners of Laura's Family Restaurant posted news on Facebook that disappointed residents. The eatery that's located inside the Hudson Plaza at 2585 South Road in Poughkeepsie, New York is closing.
'Time To Bow Out Gracefully': Family Restaurant In Poughkeepsie To Permanently Close
A Hudson Valley restaurant known for its comfort food and craft beer will close for good in the coming weeks. Laura's Family Restaurant, located in Poughkeepsie, will permanently close on Saturday, Oct. 29, the eatery announced in a Facebook post. "A little under four years ago, with a lot of...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Do You Know About the Hidden Cafe on the Rail Trail?
I can’t tell you how many times over the past few months somebody has mentioned that they got great pizza right on the Rail Trail in Rosendale. I saw one of my chef friends mention it on Facebook a couple of months ago, and another friend was talking about it just the other day. They both were raving about the food, especially the pizza. What is this mysterious hidden pizza place?
