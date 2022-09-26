ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport PD: Man injured in I-81 crash dies of injuries

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdVaA_0iAeILbI00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries.

According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while he was still hospitalized.

Forensic pathologist testifies Evelyn Boswell died by asphyxiation

The KPD previously reported that a pickup truck in the northbound lanes crossed the median and drove against traffic in the southbound lanes. The crash involved the pickup truck, a van, a tractor-trailer and a second pickup truck that had been traveling south.

Merritt was reportedly driving the pickup truck that crossed the median.

The crash resulted in one vehicle going off the road and hitting a tree, and other vehicles involved caught fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

THP: Crash on Chuckey Pike kills 1, injures another

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash Monday night killed a Chuckey man and injured another, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Police say a Nissan Frontier and Chevy Spark had been traveling in opposite directions near the 1500 block of Chuckey Pike when the Chevy crossed the center lane while […]
CHUCKEY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe Drive on Sept. 19 in reference […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WAVY News 10

Person hospitalized after Route 13 crash in Parksley

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital after they crashed at the Royal Farms/Fisher’s Corner light on Route 13 in Parksley early Wednesday morning. The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company says it happened around 5:24 a.m. It’s believed the car may have rear...
PARKSLEY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Accident, MD
Kingsport, TN
Cars
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
Salisbury, MD
Accidents
Salisbury, MD
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Accidents
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Salisbury, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

JCPD: Man in stolen car charged with assault against officer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after police say they found him in a stolen car Wednesday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 3000 block of Browns Mill Road after a 911 caller […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Sept. 19 death under investigation in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT — A death deputies of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office found Sept. 19 in a house near Interstate 81 and state Route 36 remains under investigation. A dead man was found in a house where deputies also found a live man who pointed a firearm at deputies and was arrested.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Suspicious person call to police in Johnson City leads to arrest

A call to Johnson City police about a suspicious person parked at a gas pump on Browns Mill Road led to a suspect being apprehended on eight charges. Thomas Levan is jailed and is accused of reckless endangerment, DUI, evading arrest, and, simple assault. Officers approached Levan who tried to drive away before coming to a short stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Traffic Accident#Kpd#Nexstar Media Inc
Kingsport Times-News

VSP identify man killed in Sept. 10 Lee County crash

JONESVILLE – The Virginia State Police has reported a fatal motorcycle crash in Lee County more than two weeks after it happened. According to State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch on Monday, Carl W. Marco, 76, Blountville, Tennessee was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson on U.S. Route 58 about a half-mile west of Route 758 Sept. 10 around 7:36 p.m. The motorcycle apparently ran off the left side of the highway and into a median ditch before overturning.
LEE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Man Abducts, Kidnaps, Rapes Female, With One Year Old Child Present

A man is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee on ten separate charges including carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated rape. According to Johnson City Police, the female victim and her one year old child were abducted Tuesday afternoon on West Market Street. Police say the suspect, Christopher Wayne Bennett made threats of having a knife, forced the victim to drive to an abandoned house, where he sexually assaulted her and then left the victim and her child and fled in her vehicle. Following an investigation, Bennett was located on video cameras and was apprehended. Bennett is being held on a 121 thousand five hundred dollars bond.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBOC

Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide

SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
BISHOPVILLE, MD
supertalk929.com

VSP: Blountville motorcycle rider dies from injuries in Lee County crash

Injuries sustained by a motorcycle rider in Southwest Virginia this month have caused the death of a Sullivan County, Tennessee resident. The Virginia State Police reported the death of Carl W. Marco, 76, who was transported to a Johnson City hospital following the Sept. 10th crash. Marco was reportedly riding...
LEE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJHL

VSP: Motorcycle crash kills 76-year-old Blountville man

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Blountville motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before dying of his injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Monday that the driver, identified as Carl W. Marco, 76, had been traveling eastbound on the highway near Route 758 on […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBOC

Police ID Victim, Possible Suspect Vehicle in Lewes Hit-and-run Crash

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewes on Saturday night. Troopers on Monday identified the victim as Thomas Belfield, 62, of Milton, Del. Police said that at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Belfield was riding a bicycle westbound along...
LEWES, DE
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm

A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died on Sunday after a tree fell on her vehicle. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died at about 6:35 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Greeneville Police Investigation Continues After Man Shot With Arrow

Greeneville Police continue searching for clues after a man was shot with an arrow while standing outside a Greeneville bar over the weekend. According to a police report, the man was standing outside the Watering Trough when he said he felt pain in his knee and then realized he had been shot with an arrow. The arrow did not penetrate the skin, but caused a circular abrasion and produced a small amount of blood. Witnesses say there was an altercation earlier in the night and believe the arrow came from the Banks Street area but were unsure if it came from a vehicle driving by with two females, one who was heard to say “shoot the Big____”. The arrow is being submitted as evidence.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy