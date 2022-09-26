Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
First look: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a Week 4 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 4 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 4 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule, starting with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 4 NFL game. ...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 4 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 4 picks...
CBS Sports
Bengals vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions by top model
The Miami Dolphins will try to continue their winning ways and stay atop the AFC East when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-0) have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises to start the season after finishing 9-8 a year ago. Miami has wins over playoff contenders New England, Baltimore and Buffalo. The defending AFC champion Bengals (1-2) have struggled early with losses against Pittsburgh and at Dallas, but rebounded last Sunday with a 27-12 victory over the Jets in New York.
Bears open as 3.5-point underdogs vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1). While the Bears are coming off a narrow victory over the Texans, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Jaguars in Week 4
The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia. Jacksonville has a nasty defense led by two rookies and a confident quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is improving by the week.
