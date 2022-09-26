ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Bengals vs. Dolphins odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions by top model

The Miami Dolphins will try to continue their winning ways and stay atop the AFC East when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-0) have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises to start the season after finishing 9-8 a year ago. Miami has wins over playoff contenders New England, Baltimore and Buffalo. The defending AFC champion Bengals (1-2) have struggled early with losses against Pittsburgh and at Dallas, but rebounded last Sunday with a 27-12 victory over the Jets in New York.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
