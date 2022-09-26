Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘I’ve loved every minute of it’: Voice of WYMT inducted into KBA Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Keith Casebolt started using his voice as a career from an early age, but never knew it would one day land him in the hall of fame. After finding an alternative to woodworking during his school 4-H years, Casebolt discovered public speaking and soon became an announcer during sporting events. From there, he took a job working in radio and started building his 40-year career as a marketing and broadcast go-to in Eastern Kentucky.
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. As Amusement Rides are scheduled to open at 6 PM Tonight and festivities will continue throughout this week. Tune into WSIP 98.9 FM and/or WKLW 94.7 FM as we will keep you informed with information on what and when events are scheduled to take place. The 2022 Ky Apple Festival kicks into high gear on Friday, September 30 and continues on Saturday, October 1 in downtown Paintsville. You can also visit the WSIP (www.wsipfm.com) or WKLW (www.wklw.com) websites to see a complete list of events.
wymt.com
Betsy Layne’s Reese Music leads mountains in rushing
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Besty Layne running back Reese Music has struck a chord for the Bobcats rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games. The senior back ranks second in the state for average yards per game at nearly 190. “I think like he said...
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
wymt.com
Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
wymt.com
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
wymt.com
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform in Ashland, Ky
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Paramount Arts Center announced Tuesday that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be making a stop in Ashland in the new year. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform with special guest Peter One on Friday, February 3. According to Paramount officials, Isbell...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chase Moore
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chase Moore is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Chase graduated from Martin County High School with a 3.76 GPA. He was a member of the basketball team and received NCCER core electric certification and the OSHA 10 card certification at the Martin County Area Technology Center.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
wymt.com
‘Bring it on Ian’: Eastern Kentuckians in Florida bracing for hurricane
FLORIDA (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Pastor Tim Reynolds is in Tampa visiting family. He arrived there last Thursday. ”Had no idea about a hurricane coming this way,” he said. [It] started it seemed like Friday or Saturday, they started reporting it was heading directly toward Tampa.”. He said...
wymt.com
UK President Eli Capilouto visits school campuses across Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto paid a visit to several schools across Eastern Kentucky including those in Perry and Floyd County. Capilouto was joined by Knott County native Stanley Pigman, founder of the L. Stanley Pigman First-Generation Scholarship Program, which gives scholarships to...
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear awards emergency road aid funding to flood ravaged Knott County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county hit hard by flooding back in July is getting nearly $200,000 in state funding to fix ongoing drainage issues. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the money will go to the Knott County Fiscal Court so they can complete the work. “Projects...
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County Trick or Treat times
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will hold Trick or Treat from 5:30–7 p.m. • Coal Grove will hold Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. If it rains, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Oct. 29. Oct....
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
ashlandbeacon.com
Greenup Old Fashion Days This Weekend
A little nugget of history: Greenup County was laid between 1803 to 1804 by a pioneer named Robert Johnson. Did you know the original land that was settled was coined Greenupsburg? The name was later shortened in March of 1872 to what we now know as Greenup. There is so much to know about Greenup County, and a great place to start learning is at Old Fashion Days.
