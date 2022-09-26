Sting will be crossing the Pacific in January to make a guest appearance for the farewell retirement tour of Japanese wrestling legend Keiji Muto. Muto, as the Great Muta, made a surprise appearance on last week's "AEW Rampage," showing up to rescue Sting and tag team partner Darby Allin from the shellacking they were receiving from the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Sting and Muto hugged at the end of the match and Pro Wrestling Noah has since sent out a press release announcing Sting will partner with Muto at the Jan. 22, 2023, event in Yokohama. This will serve as the penultimate stop on Muto's retirement tour, which will conclude in Tokyo the following month. Opponents for Sting and Muto have not yet been announced.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO