ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
msn.com

At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant

At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Pear#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev#Reuters
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Apple moves manufacturing of iPhone 14 from China to India

Apple Inc. will begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 in India as it seeks to shift away from China amid economic and political tensions with the United States. The company unveiled the latest smartphone earlier this month at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple claims the product features a longer-lasting battery, more powerful camera, and faster processor.
CELL PHONES
Interesting Engineering

Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight

Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China

Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy