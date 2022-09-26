Read full article on original website
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
msn.com
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
US adds air-breathing hypersonic missiles to its arsenal
The missile accelerates itself to Mach 5 speed using the oxygen in its surroundings.
CNBC
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
FOXBusiness
Apple moves manufacturing of iPhone 14 from China to India
Apple Inc. will begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 in India as it seeks to shift away from China amid economic and political tensions with the United States. The company unveiled the latest smartphone earlier this month at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple claims the product features a longer-lasting battery, more powerful camera, and faster processor.
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China
Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
