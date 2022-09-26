ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Elections 2022: Candidates for Ingham County Board District 14 in their own words

By Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ww7X2_0iAeGxCU00

On this year's ballot are candidates for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners (15 seats). If you are unsure which county district you vote in, visit the Ingham County website to find more information.

Whether you choose to vote absentee or in person, get to know the candidates before you vote by reading their responses to key issues facing Ingham County residents.

Here (below) are candidates in their own words. To return to the main election package, click here.

Meet the candidates

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): I have spent most of my career in public service at the state-level working with diverse individuals and organizations in finding solutions to their challenges. In addition, I have served for over a dozen years on both the Ingham County Economic Development Corporation and Ingham County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority focusing on economic development for our entire region. I also serve on the Board of Directors for Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP). In my first two terms on the County Commission, I maintained a strong focus on solving issues that constituents bring to my attention, while focusing on advancing issues such as Advance Peace, that positively impact our entire county.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

On systemic racism

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): My colleagues and I on the County Commission last term passed a resolution declaring racism to be a public heath crisis. Additionally, we established the Racial Equity Taskforce. This group is analyzing all county policies and will be presenting their recommendations to us for consideration and implementation. I look forward to addressing their findings and making those needed changes.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

On the COVID-19 response

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): Having worked closely with Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail and her team over the entire course of the pandemic, I was particularly impressed by how the Ingham County Health Department worked with school districts, cities, townships, businesses, etc. to implement manageable policies that protected our public health.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

On economic stability and inflation

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): We need to continue our focus on working together as a region. Government can help by improving infrastructure, funding our regional trail system and improving our parks in order to make Ingham County as desirable place for businesses to consider expanding or relocating to the area.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

On election security

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): Our elections are safe and secure. I fully accept the results of the 2020 election. Those who continue to promote doubt and falsehoods about the 2020 election should be voted out of office at all levels.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

On public safety

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): We recently worked through providing 3 years of funding, along with City of Lansing and the State of Michigan to establish Advance Peace, a daily, hand-on mentorship program that has had great success in other areas of the country. I am hopeful that once Advance Peace gets under way, it will have a positive impact. We must also be cognizant of the need to provide financial assistance for mental health services, and recreational opportunities, among many other things that need our support. I am an active supporter of Democratic candidates for the state legislature. Changes to gun laws need to be made at the state level. Progress on this will only be made with Democratic majorities in both chambers.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

Other issues of import

Mark Polsdofer (Democrat): Due to the pandemic, funding for roads and bridges decreased by approximately $4 million annually in the last two years. This has meant pausing or not advancing needed improvements or bridge replacements and repair in our communities. I am actively trying to redirect some ARP funds to address this shortfall.

Sam Frangie (Republican): No response.

This story was assembled from email questionnaires managed by LSJ news assistants Jayne Higo, Veronica Bolanos and Jack Moreland. Contact them at LSJ-EAs@lsj.com or 517.377.1112.

Comments / 0

Related
HometownLife.com

Election 2022: Theis, Genso in 4-way race for 22nd District state senate seat

Democrat Jordan Genso, Republican Lana Theis, Libertarian Jon Elgas and U.S. Taxpayer Party candidate Victoria McCasey are all vying for the 22nd District state senate seat in the Nov. 8 election. The 22nd District includes Brighton, Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, Hamburg Township, Howell, Whitmore Lake, Fenton and Holly. Hometown...
BRIGHTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Ingham County, MI
Government
WILX-TV

Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police Department rolls out new program to better respond to crises

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No guns, no flashing lights, no uniforms -- Just care. The Lansing police department is implementing a new program to better help serve mental health crises. The program is a collaboration with social workers, police officers and the fire department. Lansing police social work supervisor Jessica...
LANSING, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

State approves $25.5 million in pandemic relief funds for Nexteer jobs in Saginaw

Nexteer Automotive Corp. will get $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks to keep 1,100 jobs in Buena Vista Township. The funds were approved Tuesday by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s Michigan Strategic Fund. The incentives are intended to sway the Auburn Hills-based auto supplier to invest up to $312 million over the next 10 years to prepare its plant for electric vehicle production while maintaining its gas engine business, according to an MEDC briefing memo.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Security#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#The Ingham County Board#Democrat#The Board Of Directors#The County Commission#Advance Peace#Republican
The Flint Journal

Michigan Court of Appeals to hear evidence issue in fatal Lapeer gas station shooting case

LAPEER, MI – A decision by a Lapeer County judge to not allow certain evidence in a homicide trial will be reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. An application to leave filed by Lapeer County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul T. Walton in July asked the higher court to review the decision of Circuit Court Judge Nick O. Holowka to not allow as evidence Facebook messages prosecutors say were made by Jeffrey Lee Smith.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKHM

Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
JACKSON, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!

Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy