ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Eighth annual Steps for Autism fundraiser brings awareness, acceptance and support

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJlqg_0iAeGwJl00

Autism Pensacola and the Pensacola Ice Flyers present the eighth annual Steps for Autism fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the track at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd.

Autism Pensacola will gather the community of the Gulf Coast for a day of fun and celebration with a goal of bringing awareness, acceptance and support to families in the area. The celebration will feature a variety of things to do including fun activities, inflatables, face painting, community resources and food trucks.

Start a team and help Autism Pensacola with its mission of providing the individuals and families of the Gulf Coast with the resources, social events, programs and services to help them thrive.

Visit autismpensacola.org for details.

Security Guard Job Fair hosted for NAS Pensacola

The Navy plans to host a Resume Writing Seminar on Tuesday to assist applicants interested in security guard positions on Naval Air Station Pensacola. A presentation will be held to teach applicants how to write their federal resumes and how to apply on USA Jobs. The event will be held in two sessions with the first from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the conference room at Holiday Inn Pensacola – University Area, 7813 N. Davis Highway.

The Navy also plans to host a career fair on Wednesday in the hope of finding qualified candidates to fill a number of security guard vacancies at NAS Pensacola. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the conference room at Holiday Inn Pensacola — University Area, 7813 N. Davis Highway.

Bring photographic identification, a resume, and if applicable, the latest SF-50, DD-214 and VA disability letter. Human resources and police/security management will be present for interviews/processing of applicants. Tentative job offers may be offered to qualified veterans and contingency offers may be offered to qualified non-veterans on-site.

Follow the NAS Pensacola Facebook and Twitter (@NASPCOLA) for details.

Gulf Islands National Seashore hosting park-wide cleanup

Gulf Islands National Seashore and community partners will host a park-wide cleanup Saturday in honor of National Public Lands Day.

The event locations and times will vary. Cleanup events will take place in the Fort Pickens Area, Perdido Key Area and Okaloosa County Area in Florida, and the Davis Bayou Campground in Mississippi. Volunteers should be prepared to be outside for at least two hours, wear closed-toe shoes and lift heavy materials.

Volunteers will receive a one-day pass to any national park or public land as a thank you for participation. Additionally, volunteers will have a chance to attend a program provided by a park ranger. Volunteers must sign up and complete the volunteer activity to receive the pass. The pass will be distributed in person at the cleanup location.

Visit volunteer.gov for details.

Take action for Manna in the fight against hunger

September is Hunger Action Month, a time dedicated to taking action in the fight against hunger. Manna Food Bank, a local grassroots nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, joins the Hunger Action Month campaign to inspire people to take action and bring awareness to the local hunger crisis.

Manna fights hunger year-round by providing the healthiest food possible at no charge through its Emergency Food Assistance Pantry and 16 specialty programs with 21 community partners. These programs and partnerships with a variety of agencies address the hunger-related needs of some of the most vulnerable people in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Here are some ways to support Manna and engage in the fight against hunger during Hunger Action Month:

  • Host a food drive. Manna relies on healthy food donations to support our neighbors in need.
  • Make a financial contribution. Manna can provide three healthy, balanced meals to a person in need with just $5.
  • Volunteer. Manna hosts both individual volunteers and groups of volunteers.
  • Share and follow Manna’s social media posts. Facebook: mannahelps.org. Instagram: mannafoodpantries. Twitter: mannafoodp.

Visit mannahelps.org for details.

Next Mayor’s Neighborhood Cleanup set for Saturday

The next Mayor's Neighborhood Cleanup will take place Saturday in a portion of the Scenic Heights neighborhood and Spanish Trail area. This event allows city of Pensacola sanitation customers in the cleanup area to leave eligible items at the curb for free pickup.

Sanitation customers in the cleanup area must place items curbside by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Note that items left curbside outside of the cleanup area will not be collected. The cleanup includes bulk items only. Yard waste or garbage will not be collected.

Through the Mayor's Neighborhood Cleanup program, all city neighborhoods have a cleanup once a year during the months of January through October.

Visit cityofpensacola.com for details.

Take part: To make a Causes submission, email giving@pnj.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Tolls reinstated in Northwest Florida amid no Hurricane Ian impacts

Tolls across Northwest Florida are reinstated after being suspended Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian. FDOT announced Tuesday evening that tolls on Mid-Bay Bridge in Okaloosa County, Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County and Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County are back up and running. FDOT suspended those tolls Monday when...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
theadvocate.com

Acadian Ambulance sends 10 ambulances to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

Acadian Ambulance on Monday deployed 10 ambulances with 22 crew members to a staging area in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Randall Mann, Acadian Ambulance vice president of marketing and public relations, told KATC the crew was deployed to Florida in 2018 to assist with the response to Hurricane Michael. Since that deployment, the Florida Department of Health has called on Acadian to assist with several incidents.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Hurlburt Field evacuate aircraft ahead of Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Air Force aircraft at Hurlburt Field Air Base has evacuated the area to protect assets from any potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, according to the base. “This evacuation provides the men and women of the 1 SOW the opportunity to support any crisis or contingency unimpeded by weather,” the […]
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Beach's Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back

Pensacola Beach’s Biggest Annual Food Festival is Back. Pensacola, Fla. (September 1, 2022) – One of the area’s favorite fall food festivals – Taste of the Beach - returns to Pensacola Beach on Friday, Oct. 14, with a VIP Dinner and continues Saturday, Oct. 15, with an outdoor festival staged around the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hunger#Charity#The Pensacola Ice Flyers#Pensacola State College#Nas#Navy#Resume Writing Seminar#Naval Air Station
speedonthewater.com

FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout

For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacon HalloweenFest returns this weekend. Pensacon HalloweenFest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Splash City Adventures, 6709 Pensacola Blvd. in Pensacola. The event offers two full days of spooky pop-culture fun in an outdoor, convention-style atmosphere. The weekend will feature vendors, live entertainment, celebrity guests, artists, trick-or- treating and other fun in a safe environment. Costumes are encouraged, and each day will include a costume contest. A raffle-style auction of unique collectibles, original art and celebrity autographed memorabilia will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. In addition to the free HalloweenFest festivities, Splash City Adventures’ amusement park will be in full swing, featuring go-karts, amusement rides, the Pirate Cove Arcade, miniature golf, Laser Tag and more. VIP packages including park wristbands and enhanced access to HalloweenFest will be available, and the first 250 passes sold will come with a free limited-edition pin.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
WALA-TV FOX10

The Heart of Mary School to host Fall Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Heart of Mary School is gearing up for their Fall Festival. Most Pure Heart of Mary Church & Heart of Mary School. Heart Of Mary School is the only Black Catholic/Private School in the. Mobile County area. It has a strong and storied history in the...
MOBILE, AL
gulfcoastmedia.com

Baldwin County under fire warning as Hurricane Ian enters Gulf

Editor's note: This article and all of Gulf Coast Media's hurricane coverage is free as a public service. We believe having access to reliable, accurate and up-to-date local information before, during and after inclement weather is critical to the vitality and safety of the communities we serve and that money should not be a barrier to that access. We do, however, rely on paying subscribers to to support our independently, family owned business. If you value the local news you're reading and are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one today at gulfcoastmedia.com/subscribe.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

First City Art Center's 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch

Get Ready for the First City Art Center’s 16th Annual Pumpkin Patch. First City Art Center’s 16th annual Glass and Ceramic Pumpkin Patch takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Blue Wahoos Stadium in downtown Pensacola. The annual event is free to the public and gives attendees around 7,000 hand-blown glass and hand-thrown clay pumpkins to choose from and purchase.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy