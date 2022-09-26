Calling in a hoax emergency or school shooting could become a felony in Ohio

Teachers barricaded classrooms, kids texted their parents, and police rushed to high school campuses across Ohio on Friday as a rash of hoax reports of school shootings were made.

It's a scenario envisioned by state lawmakers who want to make it a felony to knowingly make a false emergency report.

State Rep. Kevin Miller, R-Newark, and state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, introduced companion bills to increase the penalties on "swatting" − making bogus reports to bring about a big police response, usually to a residence.

The legislation would make it a third-degree felony and elevate it to a first-degree felony if anyone were seriously injured due to the false report. Those convicted could also be ordered to pay the government for resources spent on the hoax call, under the bill.

"I'm appalled by this type of behavior. It especially sickens me that they'd do this to schools. Think of the emotional impact that these types of incidences have on all those involved," said Miller, a retired state trooper. "Now these young people think someone is there who wants to harm them. It sickens me."

Miller said currently such calls are prosecuted as misdemeanors under inducing panic or making a false alarm.

Brenner said in testimony that swatting started as a prank among online gamers who would call in a report to get a SWAT team or other officers to show up while someone was streaming their video game play.

In recent weeks, dozens of false school shootings were reported across the nation, prompting panic and a massive use of first responder resources. The FBI is investigating whether they are linked.

Brenner and Miller both said they hope their bills gain momentum when lawmakers return to voting session after the elections.

