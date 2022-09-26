Barbara Pool, 83 of Batesville passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Batesville. She was born May 19, 1939, in Marmaduke, Arkansas to Bill and Ruth Holloman Yopp. She and her husband, Don, owned and operated several businesses throughout the years, having been the original owners of Catfish Wharf for over 25 years. Their former Mountain View area location is still serving great catfish, known now as Jo Jo’s Catfish Wharf. Barbara also owned and operated Barbara’s Fashions for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing and loved seeing the ocean. Barbara was a member of the Rehobeth Baptist Church in Moorefield.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO