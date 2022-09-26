ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Obituary: Brandi Lane Marlin Goins

Brandi Lane Marlin Goins, 53, of Bradford, AR formerly of Batesville passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born September 18, 1969, in Batesville to Lawrence Marlin and Patricia Jan McClure. She was a caregiver and a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Batesville. She...
BRADFORD, AR
Obituary: Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson

We lost our beloved mom and nana, Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Ellie battled Huntington’s disease, but never let it define or stop her. Ellie died peacefully surrounded by her family. Ellie was born on August 1, 1958, in South Bend, IN, to William and Carolyn Sharum. She is a graduate of Southside High School class of 1976.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: George Devon Reeves

George Devon Reeves, 89, of Desha, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born in Promise Land, Arkansas on July 19, 1933, to William Reeves and Myrtle Stewart Reeves. During his working years, he owned his own furniture business and upholstery shop. He was a member...
DESHA, AR
Obituary: Barbara Pool

Barbara Pool, 83 of Batesville passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Batesville. She was born May 19, 1939, in Marmaduke, Arkansas to Bill and Ruth Holloman Yopp. She and her husband, Don, owned and operated several businesses throughout the years, having been the original owners of Catfish Wharf for over 25 years. Their former Mountain View area location is still serving great catfish, known now as Jo Jo’s Catfish Wharf. Barbara also owned and operated Barbara’s Fashions for over 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing and loved seeing the ocean. Barbara was a member of the Rehobeth Baptist Church in Moorefield.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts

Charles Kenneth “Tom” Roberts, 64, of Batesville passed away September 22, 2022. He was born June 27, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri to Johnny L. Roberts and V.L. (Beel) Roberts. Tom loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and NASCAR. Survivors include his wife,...
BATESVILLE, AR
Meet the Lyon Coaches Night at Highland House

Lyon Athletics will host a “Meet the Coaches” event tonight at the Highland House, 2030 Bearette Street, in Batesville. Lyon coaches will celebrate the Scots with other faculty and staff, area alumni, and friends, and fans of the Scots with a Fiesta taco bar and drinks in a casual environment.
BATESVILLE, AR
UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
BATESVILLE, AR
HealthFirst coming to Batesville Community Center Oct. 11

Fall is returning to Batesville, and with that comes HealthFirst, the annual women’s health event hosted by White River Health (WRH) and First Community Bank (FCB). For the first time since the start of COVID-19, this year’s HealthFirst Women’s Health Event will be indoors. HealthFirst Women’s Health...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr.

Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr., 21, of Newport departed this life on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born July 5, 2001 in Queretaro, Mexico to Gustavo Sr. and Maricela Bello Martinez. Gustavo enjoyed four-wheeler riding and hanging out with his friends. He loved his family and his pick-up truck. He...
NEWPORT, AR
Yellowjackets keep unbeaten record with win over Genoa Central

The Mountain View Yellowjackets used a strong defensive effort to remain unbeaten by beating the Genoa Central Dragons 30-12 on Friday night at Genoa Central High School. The Yellowjackets turned the ball over on their opening possession giving the Dragons the ball inside their own five-yard line. Three plays later, the Mountain View defense tackled the Dragons in the end zone for a safety giving Mountain View an early 2-0 lead.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident

PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Stone County man charged after altercation with officers

A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
JONESBORO, AR
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee

A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
JONESBORO, AR
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation

A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

