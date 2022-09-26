ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

kirklandreporter.com

Issaquah’s Salmon Days returns for 53rd annual festival

The Issaquah Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 53rd annual Salmon Days festival in celebration of the thousands of salmon that return to spawn in Issaquah Creek. The festivities will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1 when this year’s parade kicks-off at 10 a.m. from the Issaquah Community Center. There will also be live musical performances at the community center all day on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.
ISSAQUAH, WA
idesignarch.com

Transitional Victorian Style Home with Bespoke Interior Spaces

This exquisite family home in Maltby, Washington in Snohomish County was inspired by the architecture of the Victorian era. The newly built house designed by Board & Vellum and constructed by JM Bogan blends an overall transitional style with contemporary flair. The bold blue exterior paint on the traditional architecture makes a statement.
MALTBY, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bis on Main Owner, Joe Vilardi, Moves on From Restaurant After 25 Years

Joe Vilardi, owner of long-time Bellevue restaurant, Bis on Main, has officially moved on. He co-founded the restaurant in 1998 with Michael Fredji. Joe took full ownership after the first year of opening. “I am moving on, but the chicken will remain! Thanks to all the many many great staff...
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Renton, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
rentonreporter.com

These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life

Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Construction started on new Pier 58 park that previously collapsed

SEATTLE — On Monday, construction began on a big part of Seattle’s waterfront, where crews will complete a family and tourist attraction next to Miner’s Landing. Two years ago this month, the deteriorating Pier 58 had collapsed and plunged into Elliott Bay while workers were preparing to remove it. Those workers had gone down into the water with the once-named Waterfront Park.
SEATTLE, WA
High School Soccer PRO

Renton, September 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Interlake High School soccer team will have a game with Hazen High School on September 27, 2022, 19:30:00.
RENTON, WA
Seattle, Washington

Free Eye Exams & Prescription Eyeglasses Offered to People in Need

Note: Links below will open new windows. Seattle/King County Clinic returns after pandemic hiatus on October 20-23 Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year Oct. 20-23 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird

Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

12-Story Office Building in Bellevue Receives Design Review Approval

Commercial real estate investor, Capstone Partners, recently received Design Review approval from the City of Bellevue for their 12-story office tower. The location is 305 108th Avenue Northeast. Compass Real Estate used to reside in this building. “305 Office Tower” will consist of 205,855 square feet of office space, 1,307...
KIVI-TV

How will downtowns across America change in the next decade?

SEATTLE, Wash. — There is nothing quite like the hustle and bustle of a city. No matter where you are, you know when you've made it downtown. Jon Scholes, the president and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association, has watched this downtown drastically change over the years. "Well, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Mountaineer from Seattle reported missing in Nepal

SEATTLE — Crews are still searching for a mountaineer skier who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal. Hilaree Nelson grew up in Seattle and was reported missing on Monday. It happened after she and her partner were coming down a mountain after reaching the summit. "For us, we...
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’

Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
LYNNWOOD, WA

