The Issaquah Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 53rd annual Salmon Days festival in celebration of the thousands of salmon that return to spawn in Issaquah Creek. The festivities will begin on Saturday, Oct. 1 when this year’s parade kicks-off at 10 a.m. from the Issaquah Community Center. There will also be live musical performances at the community center all day on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO