Obituary: Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson
We lost our beloved mom and nana, Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Ellie battled Huntington’s disease, but never let it define or stop her. Ellie died peacefully surrounded by her family. Ellie was born on August 1, 1958, in South Bend, IN, to William and Carolyn Sharum. She is a graduate of Southside High School class of 1976.
Obituary: George Devon Reeves
George Devon Reeves, 89, of Desha, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born in Promise Land, Arkansas on July 19, 1933, to William Reeves and Myrtle Stewart Reeves. During his working years, he owned his own furniture business and upholstery shop. He was a member...
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
Tickets on sale for Lyon College scholarship benefit concert featuring The Gravel Yard
Lyon College will host a “Pack the Chapel” sesquicentennial benefit concert on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m., featuring Arkansas bluegrass musicians The Gravel Yard with singer/songwriter Grace Stormont in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., in Batesville. The Gravel...
Sharp County to host health fair for residents
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you are curious about your health and need professional advice, there’s an event in Sharp County with your name on it. A health fair is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.L. Hutson Memorial Center in Highland.
Obituary: Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr.
Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr., 21, of Newport departed this life on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born July 5, 2001 in Queretaro, Mexico to Gustavo Sr. and Maricela Bello Martinez. Gustavo enjoyed four-wheeler riding and hanging out with his friends. He loved his family and his pick-up truck. He...
UACCB opens expanded Adult Education Center
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recent relocation of the Adult Education program at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event, which was held with the statewide Adult Education Open House, welcomed the community into...
The Jonesboro Jaycees announces it has disbanded
Several local events are seeing changes after the announcement of the end of Jonesboro Jaycees. As of April 30, 2022, Jonesboro Jaycees has disbanded. We are proud to have run these and other projects for so many years and look forward to seeing them flourish under new stewardship. Effective Immediately,...
Blessed Sacrament's Fall Festival featuring BBQ and family fun
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT. |. Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing...
Pedestrian hit and killed
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cool and dry fall air has finally made its way into Arkansas. We’ve been treated to mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the low 80s with no humidity!. The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning. This is when parts of northern Arkansas could see temperatures drop into the 30s!
Stone County man charged after altercation with officers
A Stone County man was arrested after authorities say a physical altercation occurred with Mountain View police. According to circuit court information, officers were called to a Mountain View business on Sept. 18 in response to a man slumped over in a truck. When they arrived, officers found Edward Joseph Walker, 61, in the driver’s seat with the engine running and the truck’s passenger door open. The court information said items had been spilled from the truck’s seat and floorboard onto the asphalt parking area.
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Yellowjackets keep unbeaten record with win over Genoa Central
The Mountain View Yellowjackets used a strong defensive effort to remain unbeaten by beating the Genoa Central Dragons 30-12 on Friday night at Genoa Central High School. The Yellowjackets turned the ball over on their opening possession giving the Dragons the ball inside their own five-yard line. Three plays later, the Mountain View defense tackled the Dragons in the end zone for a safety giving Mountain View an early 2-0 lead.
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee
A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro has backed up morning traffic. According to Arkansas State Police, a crash on I-555 Southbound near Joe Mack Campbell Park has traffic at a standstill. ASP is advising to avoid the area if at all possible and take Dan Avenue to get...
