The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO