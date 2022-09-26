Read full article on original website
Inmate Charged in Attack That Severely Injured MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer
An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley has been indicted in connection with an attack that left a corrections officer at the facility fighting for his life. Roy Booth, 40, was indicted Wednesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily...
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
Suspect in death of Salem police officer Dana Mazola switches plea to guilty
A Salem man pleaded guilty in Newburyport District Court Tuesday to charges in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of Salem Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and was found responsible for speeding...
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
Suspect arrested, arraigned after weekend shooting involving unmarked Boston police vehicle
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail after shooting into an unmarked Boston police vehicle over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Alberto Polanco, 20, is facing a number of gun-related charges after he allegedly shot into the vehicle on Sunday, Sept....
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.
The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Appears in Court
A man appeared in court to face multiple charges Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds and striking a Boston police officer's vehicle Sunday evening in Roxbury. Alberto Polanco, 20, of Roxbury, was arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court to face charges that include assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a welling, according to the Boston Police Department.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says
A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
Missing Teenage Girls and 1-Year-Old Boy From Worcester Found Safe
Two teenagers and a 1-year-old baby boy from Worcester have been found safe after they were reported missing earlier this week, police said Wednesday afternoon. Worcester police said on social media Tuesday evening that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales left their home on Cambridge Street Monday with Giselle's 1-year-old son, Aaron. WPD said Wednesday afternoon that all three had been found safe.
