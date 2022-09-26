ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks

NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
NEWTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
MassLive.com

Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge

Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.

The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Man Who Allegedly Shot at Boston Police Officer Appears in Court

A man appeared in court to face multiple charges Monday after allegedly firing multiple rounds and striking a Boston police officer's vehicle Sunday evening in Roxbury. Alberto Polanco, 20, of Roxbury, was arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court to face charges that include assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a welling, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says

A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Missing Teenage Girls and 1-Year-Old Boy From Worcester Found Safe

Two teenagers and a 1-year-old baby boy from Worcester have been found safe after they were reported missing earlier this week, police said Wednesday afternoon. Worcester police said on social media Tuesday evening that 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales left their home on Cambridge Street Monday with Giselle's 1-year-old son, Aaron. WPD said Wednesday afternoon that all three had been found safe.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy