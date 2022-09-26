Read full article on original website
DA: Woman facing murder charge in death of Newton man who was found wrapped in curtain
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman arrested in connection with the beating death of a beloved Newton man fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks and wrapped his body in a curtain in an attempt to conceal the crime, investigators said. Xiu Fang Ke, 43, was arraigned...
Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area
A woman told police she was struck with a blunt object. Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area. The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said....
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
A man allegedly drove himself and a woman into a Providence river while on a date
The two met on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," the woman reportedly told police. A woman told Providence Police she was driven into the Seekonk River on Sunday by a man she met on a dating app. WPRI reports the pair was at the Gano Park Boat Launch inside...
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
NECN
Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says
A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
WMUR.com
Nashua man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls in park
NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is being held on preventative detention after allegedly exposing himself to two girls and propositioning two others in a city park. Keith Bernasconi is charged with two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and breach of bail conditions. Investigators said the first incident...
NECN
Inmate Charged in Attack That Severely Injured MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer
An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley has been indicted in connection with an attack that left a corrections officer at the facility fighting for his life. Roy Booth, 40, was indicted Wednesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily...
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
WMUR.com
Woman indicted on second-degree murder charge in Manchester man’s stabbing death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 34-year-old woman is being held without bail after being indicted on second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing a Manchester man. Officials said Stephanie Beard stabbed and killed John Glennon, 71, in a Manchester apartment last spring. She was arrested in Boston the next day. Beard...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
2 missing teenagers, baby found safe, Worcester police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
NECN
Woman Indicted in Stabbing Death of 71-Year-Old Man in New Hampshire
A woman has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of a 71-year-old man in Manchester earlier this year, according to the state attorney general's office. Stephanie Beard, 34, was indicted for second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the death of John Glennon by...
WCVB
Boston man accused of shooting at plainclothes officer held for dangerousness hearing
A Roxbury man was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of shooting at a plainclothes officer Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Felipe Colon said the shots were fired at the plainclothes officer around 6:09 p.m., while the officer was in an unmarked car in the area of 43 Waumbeck St.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
whdh.com
Man allegedly hits person with cinder block at Alewife Station, flees
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man the agency said hit a man in the hand with a cinder block. According to a Transit Police tweet, officers responded to Alewife for a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim said he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The man then picked up a cinder block and allegedly hit the victim in the hand “several times” as the victim blocked the assault.
whdh.com
Suspect arrested, arraigned after weekend shooting involving unmarked Boston police vehicle
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail after shooting into an unmarked Boston police vehicle over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Alberto Polanco, 20, is facing a number of gun-related charges after he allegedly shot into the vehicle on Sunday, Sept....
