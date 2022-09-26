ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks

NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
NEWTON, MA
Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says

A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
NEWTON, MA
Nashua man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls in park

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua man is being held on preventative detention after allegedly exposing himself to two girls and propositioning two others in a city park. Keith Bernasconi is charged with two counts of attempted felonious sexual assault and breach of bail conditions. Investigators said the first incident...
NASHUA, NH
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
Woman Indicted in Stabbing Death of 71-Year-Old Man in New Hampshire

A woman has been indicted by a New Hampshire grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of a 71-year-old man in Manchester earlier this year, according to the state attorney general's office. Stephanie Beard, 34, was indicted for second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the death of John Glennon by...
MANCHESTER, NH
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
Man allegedly hits person with cinder block at Alewife Station, flees

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are on the lookout for a man the agency said hit a man in the hand with a cinder block. According to a Transit Police tweet, officers responded to Alewife for a reported assault. When they arrived, the victim said he got into a verbal argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The man then picked up a cinder block and allegedly hit the victim in the hand “several times” as the victim blocked the assault.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

