Roxie Smith Nance
Roxie Smith Nance departed her loving family on September 19, 2022, aged 73. She was born on March 8, 1949, in Rising Star to John Oliver Smith & Sarah Frances Vinson. Roxie was a 1967 graduate of Rising Star High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English from Texas Tech in 1971. That same month, she married the love of her life, Robert ‘Bobby’ Nance. She enjoyed several years of traveling the state as coach’s wife. She welcomed twin boys, Robert Scott & Joseph Gregory on August 17, 1977. Roxie enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, nana, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. John Smith and her husband, Bobby. She is survived by her two sons, Scott & wife, Wendy, Joey & wife, Stephanie, her grandchildren, Jago & Lola, her sister, Shirley Harrelson, niece, Laura Irrgang & husband, Adam, and great nieces, Violet & Piper. In keeping with her nature, her celebration of life will be a private event.
Daniel ‘Chacho’ Ramirez
Daniel Armando Ramirez, 74, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 7:00 PM and a Rosary Prayer Service from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Brownwood, Texas at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022 with Father Frances officiating followed by interment at Greenleaf Cemetery.
BAA Hosts Renowned Texas Landscape Painter for Special Fundraiser Exhibit, Free Opening Reception
Lifelong Texas painter Bob Stuth-Wade says inspiration has always been easy to find—even out of his back door in rural Dublin. “Out of my own back door there is beauty that changes with every shift of light, wind and season,” he says. “Painting is a long daily breath, a sigh of relief that I am home.”
Howard Payne University Launches Hispanic Heritage Month
A month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage was launched at Howard Payne on Saturday, September 17, by the Hispanic Alumni Fellowship. The Fellowship hosted a breakfast attended by nearly 100 alumni, scholarship recipients, other students, prospects, and family members. University President, Dr. Cory Hines was the featured speaker. Twenty-one students were...
Bangs VFD brisket fundraiser Sept. 30
The Bangs Volunteer Fire Department will host a brisket supper fundraiser, with food provided by Chipster’s BBQ, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the TexasBank location in Bangs. Meals will be served for a donation.
Elwood Allen Bailey
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
82nd ‘Battle of 377’ set for Friday between Brownwood, Stephenville
The following is the history of the “Battle of 377” between the Brownwood Lions and Stephenville Yellow Jackets, with the 82nd meeting slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium between the No. 1 and No. 5 teams in Class 4A Division I:. Battle of 377 –...
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM on Sunday September 25th.
Gordon Wood Hall of Champions Class of ’22 to be inducted Oct. 7
Four members of previous Brownwood Lions teams will be inducted this year into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions. In addition, the 1970 State Championship football team will be honored. The Hall of Champions missed recognizing the 50th anniversary of this accomplishment in 2020 due to COVID-19. Inductees this year...
Brownwood and Hawley lead eleven Big Country schools in Harris Ratings Top 25
The Brownwood Lions and the Hawley Beracats are the highest ranked Big Country schools in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25. The Lions are ranked fifth in Class 4A Division I, and Hawley is ranked third in Class 2A Division I. A total of eleven area schools are ranked...
Council agrees to lease 4 acres from BNSF for Event Center parking
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday, after lengthy discussion, begrudgingly authorized Mayor Stephen Haynes by unanimous vote to sign a lease with BNSF Railway Company for approximately 4 acres of land on Washington Street for the development of a parking lot for the Event Center complex. The lease calls for...
Lady Horns thumped in three sets by Brock
BROCK – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a fifth straight District 8-3A volleyball defeat Tuesday night, falling at Brock by a 25-6, 25-18, 25-13. Early (8-15, 1-5) received three kills from Gabby Leal, two from Stoney Laughlin, and one each from Dakota Barksdale, Trinity Torrez, and Madison Torrez.
VIDEO: Lions-Waco Connally Highlights
Some of the brightest moments from Brownwood’s 52-21 road victory on Friday, Sept. 23 – the fourth straight victory for the state-ranked Lions. Check out the full game video at koxe.com. Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
Lady Dragons level district record with straight-set triumph at Coleman
COLEMAN – The Bangs Lady Dragons evened their District 6-2A volleyball record at 1-1 and improved to 9-15 on the season with a straight-set road victory over Coleman, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, Tuesday. Jadyn Miller paced the attack with 10 kills followed by Neeley Bradley with five, Kasey Solis and...
Lady Lions suffer second straight district defeat at Graham
GRAHAM – The Brownwood Lady Lions dipped to 0-2 in District 6-4A volleyball action and 4-17 on the season with Tuesday night’s 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 road loss to the Graham Lady Blues. “We lacked energy tonight,” said Lady Lions’ fourth-year head coach Allison Smith. “We did some good...
Memorial service for Coleman County World War II soldier to be held Nov. 12
A U.S. Soldier from Coleman County has been accounted for following his service in World War II. U.S. Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier is the uncle of Collier Watson of Coleman. The US Army provided a news release announcing his identification. Services will be held with full military honors at White Chapel Cemetery on November 12, 2022. Below is the official press release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency:
Two fatalities in three-vehicle accident near Coleman over weekend
The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday afternoon issued the following information regarding a three-vehicle accident 1.9 miles south of Coleman on U.S. Highway 84 at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, which claimed two lives. John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San...
Jarrell woman dies in Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A Jarrell woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy 36, 12 miles south of Baird, in Callahan County. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said pickup truck traveling east, driven by Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale, was involved in a crash with a semitruck that was stopped in the traffic lane on Hwy 36. The pickup truck was disabled in the traffic lane for a short time.
Court Records 9/23/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 16 through September 22:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 16 through September 22:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
