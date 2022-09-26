The Miami Dolphins will try to continue their winning ways and stay atop the AFC East when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins (3-0) have been one of the NFL's biggest surprises to start the season after finishing 9-8 a year ago. Miami has wins over playoff contenders New England, Baltimore and Buffalo. The defending AFC champion Bengals (1-2) have struggled early with losses against Pittsburgh and at Dallas, but rebounded last Sunday with a 27-12 victory over the Jets in New York.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO