ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The KC Chiefs’ fall-from-ahead loss at Colts was a shared disaster: SportsBeat podcast:

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

On Sunday, the Chiefs muffed a punt, missed a field goal and an extra point, dropped passes and still had a chance to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. But the Colts prevailed 20-17.

Oh, did we mention Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy got into a spat as the team was leaving the field for halftime, and Chris Jones kept alive the Colts’ game-winning touchdown drive with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty?

There’s plenty to discuss on SportsBeat KC with columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell. The show started as a postgame SportsBeat Live. You’ll also hear from Jones on his costly penalty.

frame frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=BLU6282510749" width="100%">

Story links:

The Chiefs real problem at Indy wasn’t the costly flag, it was their offense

Plenty of blame for Chiefs loss at Colts. Here’s Chris Jones on his part in it all

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#Disaster#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich praised QB Matt Ryan for coming up big for them down the stretch when they really needed it in the Week 3 upset win over the Chiefs to push them to 1-1-1. “That’s what I love about Matt. The guy is — you cannot faze him,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve been around a lot of great ones, but as far as guys that are on to the next play, Matt is as good — he’s certainly as good as anybody I’ve been around. There are some other guys, you know, the Peyton Mannings of the world, but Matt Ryan is unflappable. The guy is unflappable. You try to say, hey — he’s already on to the next play. He’s already to the next play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
971
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy