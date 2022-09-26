The KC Chiefs’ fall-from-ahead loss at Colts was a shared disaster: SportsBeat podcast:

On Sunday, the Chiefs muffed a punt, missed a field goal and an extra point, dropped passes and still had a chance to defeat the Indianapolis Colts. But the Colts prevailed 20-17.

Oh, did we mention Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy got into a spat as the team was leaving the field for halftime, and Chris Jones kept alive the Colts’ game-winning touchdown drive with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty?

There’s plenty to discuss on SportsBeat KC with columnist Vahe Gregorian and beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell. The show started as a postgame SportsBeat Live. You’ll also hear from Jones on his costly penalty.

The Chiefs real problem at Indy wasn’t the costly flag, it was their offense

Plenty of blame for Chiefs loss at Colts. Here’s Chris Jones on his part in it all