What Slowdown? Target Just Signaled This Holiday Season Will Be Huge

By Adam Levy
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

October is right around the corner, and that means holiday shopping season is already gearing up. Target (NYSE: TGT) is launching its first holiday shopping event Oct. 6, and it plans to hire a lot of new employees to get it through the extended holiday season.

The big-box retailer said it'll onboard 100,000 new workers for its stores and fulfillment centers, the same amount it hired at the end of 2021. The aggressive push adds more risk to Target's third- and fourth-quarter results, after profits took a massive hit from stores clearing out stale inventory in the second quarter.

Target won't be caught short staffed

Target's plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers fly in the face of the messaging conveyed by its biggest rivals. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced its plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers, down from 150,000 last year. Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is shuttering warehouses and canceling plans for new ones as it aims to right-size its logistics network.

All the new hires won't be cheap, either. Target raised its minimum wage to between $15 and $24 per hour earlier this year. The tight labor market could push wages higher in some areas. As such, investors should expect to see a bigger impact on operating expenses in the second half of the year.

While management expects the rest of 2022's operating margin to come in below what it produced in the second half of 2021 at 6%, the aggressive hiring creates more uncertainty around that number.

If management's strategy of extending the shopping season and hiring enough staff to ensure shelves remain stocked and its warehouses don't get overwhelmed pays off, it could be a big win for the company. The more it can leverage its big staffing push, the better the margins will be.

The other side of the coin, however, is that it is overstaffed and sales fall short of what management expects. This is what happened to Walmart earlier this year, contributing to a $1.3 billion decline in its first quarter operating income.

The competition doesn't seem as optimistic

Perhaps overhiring last year led Walmart to take on fewer seasonal hires this holiday season. But during the summer Walmart also lowered its full-year guidance. Management pointed to the higher cost of essentials like food driving down sales of general merchandise.

Amazon also made some moves signaling less robust sales expectations. It reported nearly 100,000 fewer employees at the end of June versus the end of March, a reduction of about 6%. It's also becoming more strategic with its fulfillment center capacity instead of just taking whatever space it can get.

Amazon's management expects slowing fulfillment network capacity growth to help it produce improved operating leverage in its business in the second half of the year versus the first half. Still, it's expecting a substantial drop in operating income from 2021 levels.

Moreover, industry analysts don't expect much growth this holiday shopping season. Deloitte sees sales from November through January climbing between 4% and 6% year over year. That compares to 15.1% growth from the prior-year period. Bain & Co. expects inflation-adjusted growth between 1% and 3%.

Target's aggressive push to extend the holiday shopping season and out-staff the competition brings some risk. It could pay off for investors in the retail stock with greater sales and improved operating income. But there's still a lot of pessimism about how much consumers will be willing to spend this fall and winter.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Levy has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Target, and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
The US Sun

Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
24/7 Wall St.

Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer

It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The US Sun

Amazon Black Friday 2022: What deals to expect this November

AMAZON'S Black Friday sale never disappoints. Every year the retail giant offers some of the best prices on everything from tech and homeware to beauty and fashion. If you're wondering what's going to be in the sale this year, when it starts, or what the best deals are going to be, keep scrolling. Here's everything we're expecting from Amazon this Black Friday.
FOXBusiness

Costco puts off membership fee increase as renewals hit all-time highs

Costco is putting off a potential membership fee increase as its renewal rates hit all-time highs in its fourth quarter. "In terms of membership fees and a possible increase, there are no specific plans regarding a fee increase at this time," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's earnings call on Thursday. "We're pleased with our growth in both top line sales and membership households over the last several quarters and in member loyalty as reflected in increasing member renewal rates."
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
TheStreet

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

Best Buy (BBY) has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that...
The Associated Press

Macy’s and Toys“R”Us Reveal Geoffrey’s 100 Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- To kick off the holiday season, Macy’s and Toys“R”Us® reveal Geoffrey’s 2022 Hot Toy List. This year’s 100 Hot Toy List features the most exciting toys for the ‘Toys R Us’ kid in all of us, from favorite brands like Barbie, Fisher-Price, LEGO, Disney, Pokémon, Hot Wheels and more. Geoffrey’s curated list will also feature an exclusive limited edition Funko POP! Holiday Geoffrey figure wrapped up in a holiday Macy’s sweater and a selection of popular brands created by Toys“R”Us including You & Me, Just Like Home, and Imaginarium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005615/en/ Macy’s and Toys“R”Us Reveal Geoffrey’s 100 Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season (Graphic: Business Wire)
pymnts

Dick’s, Macy’s Join Mounting Retail Seasonal Hiring Trend; Staffing Shortages Loom

Fast access to pay is one of the benefits retail chains are offering as they compete for employees to fill seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering potential candidates its optional DailyPay, the company said in a Monday (Sept. 26) press release, while Macy’s is offering instant access to earned wages, it said in a Monday press release.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

