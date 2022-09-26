(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO