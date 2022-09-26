Read full article on original website
Man shot at in south Toledo while sitting in garage
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man reported to police that someone shot at him Tuesday while he was sitting in his garage. The incident took place just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Gawil Ave. When officers arrived, Keiandre Pirtle, 31, told them he was sitting...
TPD: Crash on I-280 leaves one person dead Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a crash Wednesday morning at 9:25 a.m. on I-280 northbound approaching the I-75 southbound interchange. According to a report from Toledo police, 42-year-old Christopher Weirich was travelling on I-280 northbound in the left lane when his vehicle struck the center median wall. Crews...
Toledo police Operation B.L.A.S.E.R. nets 27 guns, 169 arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police seized nearly 30 firearms and arrested over 150 people during Operation B.L.A.S.E.R., the department's fifth targeted enforcement operation. The purpose of the Toledo Enhancement Area Method is to improve the quality of life for Toledo residents. B.L.A.S.E.R. started Sept. 6. Results from the operation:
13abc.com
Toledo man dies in crash on I-280
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on I-280 near the I-75 split left a Toledo man dead Wednesday morning. Police said Christopher Weirich, 42, was driving northbound when he struck the median wall at 9:25 a.m. Weirich was taken to St. Vincent hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The crash...
Apartment fire in Bowling Green sends one person to hospital Wednesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a fire on the third floor of the Fairview Manor apartments Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. According to BG Fire, the apartment complex, which is located on N. Grove Street, has primarily senior residents and residents with disabilities; many residents were still in the building at the time of the fire and required some assistance evacuating.
13abc.com
USMS and others searching for suspect in Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Task Force, Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Toledo murder. LCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Titus Crittendon. Crittendon is...
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
13abc.com
Case Files: The mysterious death of Kenneth Awls Jr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kenneth Awls Junior was murdered right after he got inside his car. Toledo Police say on April 19, 2015, Awls walked to his vehicle on Cottage Street, near Central and Cherry streets in Toledo. He got inside. Moments later, someone approached and opened fire. Police say...
13abc.com
TPD: Man wanted in connection to a shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a man in relation to a shooting on September 19. TPD issued an arrest warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Kielyn Burwell. According to officers the suspect was involved in an altercation with a victim in the...
Copland Blvd. closure on Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Copland Boulevard will close on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will last for one day. The road closure will occur between Anthony Wayne Trail and Golf Lane, and will accommodate the ongoing Anthony Wayne Trail Roadway Reconstruction project. More on WTOL 11:
Popped volleyball triggers ShotSpotter alert Tuesday in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sept. 27, Toledo Police responded to the 1400-block of White St. in east Toledo to a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, police made contact with multiple family members at the residence who stated that the sound was a volleyball accidently being popped. This was proven when a young child showed the involved deflated volleyball to the officers.
Stolen vehicle suspect in custody, another at large after leading police on chase through Monroe County
(CBS DETROIT) - One suspect is in custody, and one is at-large after stealing a skid steer and trailer and leading police on a chase through Monroe County.At about 12:30 p.m. the Monroe County Central Dispatch center received a report that individuals in a white Ford pickup had stolen a skid steer and trailer. The witness was following the vehicle.South Rockwood Police Department officers located the vehicle going eastbound on Carleton Rock Road. Police say a traffic stop was initiated, but the driver did not stop and began speeding.The driver continued on southbound I-75 through Berlin Township, Frenchtown Township, and Monroe. Police...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
Women arrested as suspect in Findlay shooting incident
FINDLAY, Ohio — Crystal Sons, 33, was arrested Monday evening on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon within the city limits of Findlay as a suspect in a shooting that took place between two vehicles driving on Howard Street. No injuries were reported, according to the Findlay...
13abc.com
TPD releases new information in relation to the assault of Toledo nail tech
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG)- The Toledo Police Department on Tuesday released a body cam video in relation to the assault of local nail tech. The video shows officers on the scene where the nail tech was assaulted. After being punched, the victim suffered a severe head injury and is currently fighting for his life.
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
toledocitypaper.com
Shots Fired: Newly expanded ShotSpotter Program
2020 and 2021 marked extremely violent times for Toledo. In each of those years there were over 50 gun-related deaths. Following a national trend, this represents an increase of around 30-50% from the previous decade. The Toledo Police Department has responded to this crisis by implementing acoustic detection technology around the city.
Oshae Jones resisting arrest case continued to November; TPD internal investigation 'ongoing'
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo judge on Tuesday continued Olympic boxer Oshae Jones' resisting arrest case until November. Jones is facing misdemeanor charges from a July 31 incident when Toledo police responded to a large gathering at her residence about 4 a.m. She was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
