Washington, DC

popville.com

LIDL posts liquor license placard at coming Columbia Heights location

Ed. Note: Lidl is opening their first DC store in Skyland Town Center tomorrow (Wed.) This LIDL in Columbia Heights will be approximately 27,000 square feet. Part of this space was previously home to a Modell’s Sporting Goods. The placard now posted says:. “A new Retailer’s Class “B” Full-Service...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the “Sleek European transforming wall bed” and balcony, obviously

This rental is located in Adams Morgan. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,000 Sleek Adams Morgan studio – Available October 29th (Washington, DC) Modern, five year-old condo available for 12-month+ lease in Adams Morgan. Sought-after building features a walk store of 93, with an 8 min walk to Columbia Heights Metro and slightly longer to Woodley Park. Right in the middle of all the restaurants, bars, and cultural amenities of Adams Morgan. Features include:
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
mymcmedia.org

2 New Restaurants Announced for Downtown Silver Spring Food Hall

Two more restaurants have signed leases for the planned Commas food hall in downtown Silver Spring, bringing the total number of featured restaurants in the space to four. Cheesesteak restaurant Tokoa came to fruition after friends and long-time restaurant workers Evelyn Cruz and Delmy Hernandez combined their knowledge to recreate versions of their favorite foods. Tokoa’s menu focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, with highlights including spice cheesesteaks and cheese-stuffed burgers.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Inova to provide update on Landmark campus in virtual meeting

Inova has major plans for the former Lanadmark Mall site, and will conduct its second virtual community meeting on Monday, October 17. The timeline for the project is still subject to change, but the proposed 675,000 square foot Inova at Landmark project is proposed to be 16 stories tall, and include a 130,000-square-foot cancer center and 110,000 square-foot specialty outpatient care center. Inova wants to open the hospital in 2028.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

10 festivals coming to Montgomery County this fall

The cool fall weather has arrived and the fall festival season is just around the corner in Montgomery County. Bethesda Urban Partnership presents the 31st annual Taste of Bethesda from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The event will highlight the community’s restaurants...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

203 YOAKUM PARKWAY #611

LIKE LIVING IN A LUXURY RESORT ALL YEAR ROUND - CORNER UNIT WITH COVERED GARAGE SPACE. RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATHS. FEATURES CROWN MOLDING, BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES & PLENTY OF STORAGE. INDOOR/OUTDOOR POOLS, TENNIS, FITNESS CENTER, BOWLING ALLEY, LIBRARY, PUTTING GREEN, VOLLEYBALL AND OUTDOOR PAVILION. CAFE & CONVENIENCE STORE. SHUTTLE TO SHOPPING & METRO. BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED AREA.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“Shaw Skate Park Reno? Again?”

Anita writes: “Any idea why concrete being removed (and, workers say, ultimately replaced) after less than two years?”. And another reader asks: “Anyone know what’s going on with the Shaw skate park? They seemed to be breaking up the concrete when I walked by this morning but I didn’t see any signs explaining.”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Large brush fire in Anacostia Park around 8pm last night

DC Fire EMS reported around 8:45pm: “Update large brush fire Anacostia Park SE. Using Fireboats to provide water supply. Fire knocked down. No structural threat. Working on hotspots.”. photo by Brett McReynolds. photo by Edward Stillwell Ryder.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC ranks 6th on list of US cities that swear the most

WASHINGTON - Washingtonians sure know a thing or two about profanity according to a new study that ranked the nation's capital number sixth on a list of U.S. cities that swear the most. Preply, an online language specialization company, says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland city considers way to reduce amount of rent hikes

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Laurel City Council members were considering ways to limit how much landlords can increase rents. Four people told their stories of rent hikes that were anywhere from 50% to 100% during Monday’s council meeting. “I received a letter from our new landlord who told me I had to move […]
LAUREL, MD

