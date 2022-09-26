Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From the Red Wings’ 2022 Red vs. White Scrimmage
The annual “Red vs. White” scrimmage is always the event that concludes the Detroit Red Wings’ training camp, at least as far as the Traverse City public is concerned. As is the case with most inter-team scrimmages, the main focus is applying concepts that were introduced over the course of training camp in a game setting. Nobody is out to hurt anyone, and there’s really nothing but bragging rights one the line (who knows, maybe the losing team also splits the dinner bill that night.)
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason
The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
NBC Sports
Flyers play more regulars with assistants behind bench in preseason loss
With at least eight regulars on the ice Wednesday night, the Flyers picked up their preseason process in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes scored the Flyers' lone goal, which was assisted by Owen Tippett. The Flyers are 1-2-0 halfway through their exhibition...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
NBC Sports
Flyers fall to Sabres in preseason, things to ramp up for Tortorella and staff
The Flyers fell to the Sabres, 2-1, in preseason action Tuesday night at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Travis Konecny scored the club's lone goal. Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk picked up assists. The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the preseason. The games will start to pick up in...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Couturier won't need surgery for Flyers
Mikheyev week to week with lower-body injury; Kaprizov remains sidelined for Wild. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Sean Couturier will not need surgery for an upper-body injury...
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
Yardbarker
Report: Flyers C Sean Couturier (back) avoids surgery
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will not require back surgery and remains week-to-week, Sportsnet reported Wednesday. The decision comes after seeking a second opinion. Couturier, 29, reaggravated a back injury during strength and conditioning training last week. He reportedly suffered a herniated disc. Couturier previously had surgery on his back...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer.
NHL
Biro, Rousek deliver on offense in victory over Flyers
Brandon Biro got to know Lukas Rousek well at the end of last season and into the playoffs with the Rochester Americans. The two forwards had both missed time with injuries before returning in the spring and joining together as linemates. So as Rousek fended off a defender along the...
NHL
9/27 Preseason Game Roster: Flyers @ Sabres
The Flyers will visit the Sabres for a preseason matchup on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The puck drops at 7PM.
Flyers star center Sean Couturier will not require surgery
It appears as though the Philadelphia Flyers have avoided the worst injury outcome (at least for now) in regards to Sean Couturier. According to Chuck Fletcher, who spoke with reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic, the veteran center will not require surgery for his recent setback but remains out on a week-to-week basis.
