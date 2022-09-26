Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
MLB
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Golf Digest
The Chicago Bears let Dick Butkus take over their Twitter account and it was pure old-man chaos
Despite some shoddy play on the field from franchise quarterback Justin Fields, and some not-so great comments about the fans off of it, the Chicago Bears are 2-1 and tied for first in the NFC North. It won't last, but it's certainly a nice step up from the much maligned Matt Nagy era. The vibes are all good in the windy city, for now.
Cubs 3B Coach Willie Harris ‘Ready' to Manage White Sox If Called
Cubs 3B coach Willie Harris ‘ready’ to manage White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If the White Sox have the managerial opening many expect this fall, Willie Harris is “ready for the opportunity,” he said. More ready than he was when the Sox interviewed...
Managerial Candidates If White Sox' Tony La Russa Doesn't Return
Managerial candidates if La Russa doesn’t return to Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It remains unclear if White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be back in 2023 after missing the last month due to medical reasons. The White Sox, who announced over the weekend La Russa...
Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Returns To The Lineup For Columbus In Series Finale Against Toledo
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.
Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run, tying the six-decade-old American League record
With Wednesday night's dinger, the New York Yankees superstar has tied a record set in 1961 and is the first major leaguer to hit so many home runs in a season since 2001.
MLB・
Nick Murawski talks White Sox on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Locked on Sox host discusses the disappointing season along with what the team might do in the offseason on this edition of the WGN News Now show.
Darnell Mooney Explains ‘Frustration' That Led to Postgame JUGS Machine Work
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Darnell Mooney stayed on the Soldier Field grass long after the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win over the Houston Texans went final. After a disappointing day for Mooney and the Bears' passing game, the star wide receiver went right to the JUGS machine to get in some work.
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel Connect for Pretty Goal
Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day.
Where to Buy Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service Apparel
Where to buy Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service apparel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League has released its annual line of military-inspired team apparel for 2022. The released collection is a mission to support military service members. The collection that was made by Nike and...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Details Passion for Old-School Muscle Cars
Zach LaVine details passion for old-school muscle cars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked about his offseason during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine gave an interesting tidbit about his life outside of basketball. “(I’m) really into old...
Bears, Matt Eberflus Alter Practice to Protect Players From Injury
How Bears altered practice to protect players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears and Matt Eberflus have deliberately tried to make as many data-driven decisions as possible as they install their new program at Halas Hall, and as they work to put the team in the best position possible to win every week. Eberflus and his coordinators held meetings and training sessions with team director of research and analysis Harry Freid to help the coaches make the right decisions in the right moments. They preach situational awareness to their guys on the field. So when Eberflus noticed players going down in practice, he made a change.
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0
Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today. How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Focused on Stamina, Not Starting for Lonzo Ball
Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill. “Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following...
