ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well

Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
CNN

The latest iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models are all on sale right now

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products, now is a great time to do so. The latest iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models are all on sale right now at Amazon, matching and beating some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you can’t wait for Black Friday, this is a great opportunity to save on Apple products on almost anyone’s wish list.
CNN

The best smart thermostats of 2022

A smart thermostat can give you remote control over your heating and air conditioning, making sure your home is as cool or toasty as you like when you get home from work or wherever else, and a great one can monitor environmental conditions and your own preferences over time, adjust your systems to keep you comfortable and save you money.
CNN

The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022

The best Wi-Fi routers are easy to use and distribute a strong Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, making sure everyone has the best wireless connection from whatever device they use.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy