The Daily South
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off
“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats. Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Holiday Gifts, Tech, Beauty and More (Updating)
You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6. Techies can start saving on Samsung phones and more today through Nov. 1 during the company’s Samsung Week Sale, which features limited-time offers on phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, soundbars, monitors, computer accessories and more. For those hosting for the...
The best sales to shop today: Wayfair, AirPods, Dyson and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Amazon Beauty, a discounted Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum and savings on our favorite Waterpik water flosser. All that and more below.
The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck. There are tons of deals on...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
CBS News
Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday 2022 won't be here for another month, but retailers have already begun offering early Black Friday deals. The...
Black Friday deals are already here! See Walmart, Target, more
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
5 Things You Should Never Buy on Black Friday
Black Friday is big business. Marketed as a frenzied shopping cure-all, retailers are getting wise to the hype surrounding Black Friday (while still participating in it, of course). Other sales during...
21 last-minute Halloween costumes to snag from Amazon ASAP
Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're still on the hunt for a costume, don't panic. Thanks to Prime's two-day shipping, you can have a costume at your doorstep just in time for trick-or-treating.
Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Sale 2022: When does it start? What are the best deals?
Macy’s joins a growing list of retailers that are kicking off their Black Friday 2022 sales earlier than ever before. The department store retailer announced that it will be holding a Black Friday Early Access Sale throughout November, offering huge savings. Companies, like Macy’s, are holding longer sales to...
WFMJ.com
Walmart to offer 'Black Friday Deals for Days' in stores, online throughout November
If you're looking for deals beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart has you covered throughout the month of November. The grocery store chain will be offering Black Friday deals every week throughout the month of November leading up to Black Friday through its "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion.
9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October
This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
Some stores are already releasing Black Friday deals
While Halloween hasn't even passed yet, many people are already seeing sales fit for the holiday shopping season.
Refinery29
Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now
"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and at least 15 other retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year — see the list
Many big-box stores are giving employees the day off on Thanksgiving Day this year.
goodmorningamerica.com
Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now
Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
Crazy bargains on sofas, rugs and more: The best furniture deals at Wayfair's massive early Black Friday sale, happening right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Wayfair's early Black Friday sale, Way Day, is on now through Thursday. This is your best chance of the season...
