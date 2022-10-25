ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off

“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.  Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Holiday Gifts, Tech, Beauty and More (Updating)

You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6. Techies can start saving on Samsung phones and more today through Nov. 1 during the company’s Samsung Week Sale, which features limited-time offers on phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, soundbars, monitors, computer accessories and more. For those hosting for the...
Walmart to offer 'Black Friday Deals for Days' in stores, online throughout November

If you're looking for deals beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart has you covered throughout the month of November. The grocery store chain will be offering Black Friday deals every week throughout the month of November leading up to Black Friday through its "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion.
9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
