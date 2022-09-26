Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Parents Magazine
Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season
'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
Food & Wine
Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals
If you love a good deal, we have some big news: Amazon just announced a brand new event that'll help you save hundreds on some of your favorite (and expensive) cookware, kitchen appliances, and accessories ahead of the holiday season. Dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale, it'll run for just...
The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles
Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about Ren Skincare’s dark spot eraser that shoppers say is literally better than laser treatments, I had a feeling the brand...
I’m a bargain hunter – nine Dollar Tree finds for $1.25 and they’re ‘perfect for your purse’
NINE products at Dollar Tree are ideal to help supplement your purse, according to one influencer. According to a recent video from bargain hunter Candice Danae, who goes by candicedanaee on TikTok, you can grab several useful and affordable Dollar Tree products. Here is the list of items that Candace...
Get ahead with the 12 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
Everything we know so far about Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale 2022
Even though we just celebrated Amazon Prime Day in July, the mega-retailer has announced a second major savings event — the Prime Early Access Sale — happening on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12.
ETOnline.com
The Best Amazon Deals on Apple AirTags for Fall and Holiday Travel: Shop Holders and Accessories
If you're planning travel anytime this fall or the upcoming holiday season, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
CNET
Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use
Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
Amazon Is Holding a Second Prime Day Event Starting on October 11 — Here’s What to Know, Plus Deals to Shop Right Now
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
AOL Corp
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation
With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
Recession warning: Companies are growing cautious about holiday hiring plans
Employers seem poised to pull back on the normal rush of seasonal hiring, which experts say is another warning bell for a possible recession.
Dow suffers worst month since March 2020
New York CNN Business — September was a horrible month for stocks. The Dow fell nearly 9%, its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when pandemic lockdowns started in the United States. The index ended Friday deeply in the red, too. The Dow, a widely watched barometer of America’s...
Another major brand is discounting its extra inventory
Add Nike to the list of brands and stores discounting excess merchandise to clear it off shelves.
disneyfoodblog.com
More Target Deal Day DATES Announced
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ready to score some great deals on Disney merchandise and other items that you can use as holiday gifts, birthday gifts, and MORE?! Yeah, we thought so!. Target already...
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best deals under $100 to shop this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The countdown to the 2022 holiday season has already started. No, seriously. Keep reading to find out why we recommend...
purewow.com
The Sherpa lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock—But Only for the Next Hour
It's no secret. We love pretty much everything lululemon makes, so when we saw that the brand's Everywhere fleece belt bag—which went viral on TikTok today with more than 21,000 views—was restocked on September 27, we immediately finalized our order. Trust us, the $58 bag is probably one of the most versatile bags you can own.
CNN
