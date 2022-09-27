ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada drops all Covid border restrictions for travellers

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZia4_0iAcrnwR00

The Canadian government announced that it will be dropping all Covid -19 travel restrictions , meaning that international travellers entering the country by plane or train will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination or wear masks.

The newly lifted measures will go into effect on Saturday 1 October, regardless of citizenship status.

Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday’s decision was not indicative of the government considering the pandemic over, but because recent data supported the move to drop the measures for international travellers that have been in place for more than two years as cases are mostly being driven by “domestic transmission”.

“If anybody believes the pandemic is over, I invite them to visit a hospital,” said Mr Duclos on Monday.

“That decision again was driven by the evidence that we have seen over the last few weeks and months, which is that the transmission and cost of transmission of Covid-19 on our healthcare workers, hospitals and including those patients who have seen backlogs in their surgeries and treatments over the last two years and a half ... are now almost entirely driven by domestic transmission of Covid-19. That’s where we need to invest our energy.”

The restrictions on international travellers that had been in place, which included providing proof of vaccination, registering public health information through the country’s ArriveCAN app, undergoing pre-departure testing, isolating or quarantining on arrival and wearing masks on planes and trains, will be dropped on Saturday regardless of citizenship status.

The Trudeau government said that based on the current vaccination rate and Covid-19 rates across the country, the current measures that were set to expire on 30 September were no longer needed, citing “modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fuelled wave.”

In Canada, approximately 82 per cent of the population is considered to be fully vaccinated with at least two shots, compared to the US where about 68 per cent of the population has received two jabs.

Canadians wanting to enter the US will still be required to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their shots when crossing the southern border. The White House has not indicated whether the US government will be following the lead of their northern neighbours.

Despite the requirements dropping, the Canadian government is still “strongly recommending” that travellers continue to wear well-fitted masks when boarding onto planes, trains and public transportation.

The government has also lifted the vaccine mandates that were made for federal employees, which included individuals who were working in public service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and transport workers, including truckers.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers

Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Covid#Traveler#Canadian
Time Out Global

These countries and regions are eligible for visa-free travel to Japan

After last week’s major announcement that independent tourists can finally visit Japan visa-free from October 11, we’ve all been wondering which countries and regions would be included in the visa exemption list. In the latest border rules update released by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, foreign nationals from 68 countries and regions who wish to enter Japan for a short-term visit (up to 90 days) no longer need to apply for a visa. At the same time, tourists can visit Japan freely for tourism purposes without going through a travel agency.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

So who IS in driving seat, Joe? Karine Jean-Pierre suggests Biden didn't mean to say the COVID pandemic is 'over' - and blames comment on him being distracted by cars at Detroit show

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Joe Biden didn't mean the pandemic is 'over' when he said just that during the 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. 'So just to step back for a second, what we saw during that interview, 60 Minutes interview, when he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy