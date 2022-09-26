ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tisG_0iAcrjPX00

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.

According to CNN , the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.

In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been filed based on video surveillance showing him and two friends — Francis Connor and Antonio Ferrigno — crossing into the building through a door in the Senate wing.

Lunyk and his friends were later seen in the background of streaming video posted by Anthime Glonet, a notorious racist troll and Trump supporter known online as Baked Alaska, in the Capitol “hideaway” office of Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Surveillance footage showed Lunyk, Connor and Ferrigno leaving the Capitol through an open window at approximately 3.12 pm that day.

The brief call from the White House switchboard to his mobile phone — which was not mentioned in any documents related to the case against Lunyk — came in approximately 90 minutes later while the three men were on their way back to New York by car.

It is not known who in the White House placed the call, or if the call was intentional or placed to Lunyk’s phone by mistake.

Comments / 223

crystal hill
2d ago

So if an accidental call was placed it just happened to go to this person. if a wrong number was dialed, what are the chances that that wrong number is going to belong to a Capitol rioter. I would say that those odds are pretty close to zero

Reply(15)
95
Mister Ed
2d ago

"It is not known who in the White House placed the call, or if the call was intentional or placed to Lunyk’s phone by mistake."............. By mistake? 😀😀😀 ......... There is also the issue of the "missing" WH call log over a period of 6 hours. No reasonable explanation has ever been offered by the former administration as to why there is this gap in the phone record.

Reply(4)
54
Steve Szie
2d ago

bs. they know who placed that call.....an they certainly should keep him locked down till he agrees to say who an what they said.....even if it takes decades

Reply(2)
29
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides, Even Valet Who Delivered Diet Coke, How To Stay In The White House After 2020 Election Debacle, New Book Says

A new book sheds more light on the chaotic period, following the 2020 presidential elections, that culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots. What Happened: Former President Donald Trump has been in denial mode following his 2020 defeat and his allegations of widespread voter fraud have been dismissed as false by authorities, including some in his own administration like former Attorney General William Barr, and independent agencies such as the Associated Press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Ne White House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The White House#Cnn#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy