Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of Big 12 rivals meet as the newly ranked Kansas State hosts Texas Tech in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are coming off statement wins last weekend: Texas Tech, in an overtime victory over Texas; and Kansas State, in its 3rd of the last 4 against Oklahoma.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

The index favors the Wildcats in the game, with a 68.8 percent chance of defeating the Red Raiders on Saturday, according to the computer.

That leaves Texas Tech the 31.2 percent shot at beating Kansas State on the road.

Oddsmakers project a closer game, as Kansas State comes in as the 8 point favorites to win, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 57.5 points for the matchup.

Kansas State checks in at No. 26 on the index's 131 college football rankings , an improvement of 11 spots, but still not quite enough to crack the top 25.

FPI predicts the Wildcats will win 6.9 games on the season and projected to be 9.4 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters included K-State in the No. 25 position in the new poll, just edging out in-state rival (and undefeated) Kansas.

Tech owns a No. 47 ranking on the FPI polls, no change despite the team's win over the Longhorns in overtime.

The index predicts the Red Raiders will win 6.1 games on the season and be an estimated 5.9 points better on average than its opponents week to week.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

