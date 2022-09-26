ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – Sept. 26, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288w0c_0iAcWsMB00

recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Rockler Woodworking & Hardware – leased 7,762 SF of retail space at Promenade Shops, 11629 West Broad Street (David Crawford represented the landlord); HUM Provider Holdings, LLC – leased 5,600 SF of retail space at The Shops at Mattress Firm, 4744 South Laburnum Avenue (James Ashby IV represented the landlord and Reilly Marchant represented the tenant); Merakey Allos – renewed its lease of 3,568 SF of office space at Parham Trade Center, 2500 East Parham Road (Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Nye Enterprises, LLC – renewed its lease of 3,505 SF of industrial space at InterAir Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road (Graham Stoneburner and Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); The Playhouse Academy, LLC – renewed its lease of 4,950 SF of retail space at The Shoppes at Staples Mill, 8300 Staples Mill Road (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord); America’s Best – leased 4,007 SF of retail space at Short Pump Village, 11400 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV and Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord).

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Oak Park Med, LLC – leased 2,139 SF at 8921 Three Chopt Road (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord); Smooth Skin Laser, LLC – leased 1,000 SF at 2305 North Parham Road (Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the landlord); Love Affair Creative, Inc. – leased 2,250 SF at 3915 Deep Rock Road (Tucker Dowdy and Jim McVey represented the landlord); Building Blocks, LLC – leased 2,127 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Davang Dhaka d/b/a Qwark Inc. – leased 2,162 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord).

***

Henrico Police will hold a 911 Career Expo on Monday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henrico Training Center, 7701 East Parham Road. Tour the communications facilities and learn about what it takes to be a 911 dispatcher. No experience needed. Background check required. Applications are due by Oct. 10. For details, visit henrico.us/police/careers/communications-officer.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico receives nearly $1M in flood-prevention funding

Henrico County has received nearly $1 million in funding from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund for two flood-prevention efforts. The money was part of $13.6 million allocated statewide through the program by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Henrico received $870,244 for improvements to the Gambles Mill Pump...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Sept. 28, 2022

More pickleball courts coming to Henrico; a proposed animal adoption center gets a name today; the Henrico NAACP plans a meeting; nominations are being accepted for an award to honor principals; the Dominion Energy Charity Classic is coming back, with a few new additions. Our coverage is free – but...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Henrico County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Real Estate
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico officials announce name for proposed animal adoption center

A proposed $15-million no-kill animal adoption center in Henrico that would be funded through the bond referendum on this November’s ballot has a name. The facility, fittingly, would be called the Henrico Pet Adoption Center. Henrico Humane Society President Cara Salman made the announcement during a brief press conference with county leaders at Short Pump Park Wednesday evening. The winning name received the most votes from a group of seven finalists that had been submitted by residents as part of a contest created by county officials to drum up interest in the concept ahead of this year’s election.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Commercial Property#Linus Realestate#Sustainable Business#City Road#Business Industry#Linus Business#Promenade Shops#Hum Provider Holdings#Parham Trade Center#Interair Business Center#The Playhouse Academy#Llc#Oak Park Med#Smooth Skin Laser
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Schools to host Oct. 8 job fair

Henrico Schools will host a job fair Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Area Library. The school division is seeking candidates for bus drivers, nutrition services staff members, teachers, substitute teachers and temporary instructional assistants. Those who can’t attend but are interested should call the HCPS Human Resources Department at (804) 652-3664 or learn more at www.henricoschools.us/careers/.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico NAACP to meet Oct. 4

The Henrico County Branch of the NAACP will host a general membership meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at Belmont Recreation Center, 1600 Hilliard Road. The guest speaker will be Henrico County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Anthony Romanello. The membership discussion will address mobilizing voting efforts in the community.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy