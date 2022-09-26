Business in brief – Sept. 26, 2022

recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Rockler Woodworking & Hardware – leased 7,762 SF of retail space at Promenade Shops, 11629 West Broad Street (David Crawford represented the landlord); HUM Provider Holdings, LLC – leased 5,600 SF of retail space at The Shops at Mattress Firm, 4744 South Laburnum Avenue (James Ashby IV represented the landlord and Reilly Marchant represented the tenant); Merakey Allos – renewed its lease of 3,568 SF of office space at Parham Trade Center, 2500 East Parham Road (Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Nye Enterprises, LLC – renewed its lease of 3,505 SF of industrial space at InterAir Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road (Graham Stoneburner and Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); The Playhouse Academy, LLC – renewed its lease of 4,950 SF of retail space at The Shoppes at Staples Mill, 8300 Staples Mill Road (Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord); America’s Best – leased 4,007 SF of retail space at Short Pump Village, 11400 West Broad Street (James Ashby IV and Richard L. Thalhimer represented the landlord).

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Oak Park Med, LLC – leased 2,139 SF at 8921 Three Chopt Road (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord); Smooth Skin Laser, LLC – leased 1,000 SF at 2305 North Parham Road (Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the landlord); Love Affair Creative, Inc. – leased 2,250 SF at 3915 Deep Rock Road (Tucker Dowdy and Jim McVey represented the landlord); Building Blocks, LLC – leased 2,127 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Davang Dhaka d/b/a Qwark Inc. – leased 2,162 SF at 11551 Nuckols Road (Eric Hammond, Jamie Galanti and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord).

***

Henrico Police will hold a 911 Career Expo on Monday, Oct. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henrico Training Center, 7701 East Parham Road. Tour the communications facilities and learn about what it takes to be a 911 dispatcher. No experience needed. Background check required. Applications are due by Oct. 10. For details, visit henrico.us/police/careers/communications-officer.

