NORWALK — The Town and Country Garden Club will be having its Make and Bake auction this year on Oc. 4 after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

It will be held at the Norwalk High School Performing Arts Center, 350 Shady Lane Drive with both free admission and refreshments.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a walk-through and the auction will begin at 7 p.m.

There will be a variety of hand-crafted items and specialty foods.