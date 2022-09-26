Man shot in foot during 7-Eleven fight
A man was shot in the foot early Saturday in an East Toledo convenience store.
Trevon Porter, 37, told police he got into a fight with a man at the 7-Eleven at 537 Woodville Road just before 2 a.m. The suspect, who was not identified in police records, then shot at Mr. Porter.
Police said Mr. Porter’s wound did not appear life-threatening, and he was taken to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital for treatment. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
Comments / 1