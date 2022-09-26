ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man shot in foot during 7-Eleven fight

By The Blade
 2 days ago

A man was shot in the foot early Saturday in an East Toledo convenience store.

Trevon Porter, 37, told police he got into a fight with a man at the 7-Eleven at 537 Woodville Road just before 2 a.m. The suspect, who was not identified in police records, then shot at Mr. Porter.

Police said Mr. Porter’s wound did not appear life-threatening, and he was taken to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital for treatment. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and the case remains under investigation.

Jeff Miller
2d ago

To many people like to gather around and hang out at 7/11 in the late night. I give credit to the 3rd shifters who work there.

Toledo, OH
