ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Davis High's homecoming dance postponed due to bats in the gym

By Shawnte Passmore
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144Ss7_0iAb0f5e00

Bats move into Davis High gym, postponing homecoming dance 02:02

DAVIS – Over the weekend, Davis Senior High School had to postpone its homecoming dance.

Not because of any logistical or technical issue. The Yolo County Sheriff's Office received a report of a bat in the gym.

"I was just kind of like, 'bats, that's kind of crazy,'" said Davis High junior Gavin Mark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053OKq_0iAb0f5e00
Davis High gym

He quickly learned how common it is to find bats on campus. The district announced it learned Friday about the furry critters. After consulting with wildlife experts, it could not get the bats to leave in time for Saturday's dance.

Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group, Northern California Bats, suspects the school is dealing with Mexican Free-Tailed Bats.

"These guys tend to be the culprits in the buildings," said Corky Quirk who works with the organization as a researcher and educator.

Quirk said there is more movement of bats, especially during migration in the spring and fall.

She believes the recent weather whiplash may have thrown them off track. Perhaps, they wandered in the gym looking for food or possibly shelter.

Whatever the reason, Yolo County's Animal Services cannot remove them from the rafters.

Though it usually does remove bats from people's homes.

"Where people are sleeping is the biggest concern," Ofc. Stephanie Amato said. "Or, young children, pets – things that can tell you that they've come in contact with it."

Ofc. Amato said there are several bat colonies around Davis.

The CDC reports bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals in the U.S. and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in Americans.

While the school waits for the bats to leave, students anxiously await when they will hit the dancefloor.

Mark said this year's homecoming symbolized a return to normalcy. Last fall, the school held the dance in the quad.

"So many things just have been kind of thrown at us that now it's just kind of like we need to go with the flow and find the best in every situation," he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Another antisemitic display found on Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another image of the Nazi swastika hate symbol was found Thursday on Sacramento State campus, officials said. The display is one of several found around Sac State, UC Davis and other college campuses in the region. "I am saddened and disgusted to share that today an...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Davis man allegedly yells “white power” at students

DAVIS, Calif, (KTXL) — The Davis Joint Unified School District issued a statement on Monday after allegations of a man yelling “white power” during a Davis Senior High School event were made. During the school’s homecoming parade on Sept. 23 a man allegedly yelled “white power” at students on the Black Student Union float. “DJUSD […]
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus

SACRAMENTO — Another swastika has been found on the Sacramento State campus.School President Robert Nelson said an employee found the symbol on a sign in the arboretum.Along with the swastika, you could see the words "white pride nationwide."The sign has been taken down so the hate speech can be removed.This the third swastika to be found on the campus this month.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Yolo County, CA
Lifestyle
Yolo County, CA
Education
County
Yolo County, CA
Local
California Education
Davis, CA
Education
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Lifestyle
FOX40

The pumpkin patches in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Now that the fall season has officially begun, people are putting on their flannels and venturing to the nearest pumpkin patches to find the perfect pumpkin for the season. Here is a list of all the pumpkin patches in the Sacramento area: Glass Pumpkin Patch On Oct. 8 the Fourth Annual Handblown Glass […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Record-breaking attendance at Dinner with a Scientist

The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education. Angels Camp – On Sept. 22, 2022 students and teachers from Calaveras and Amador County schools gathered to spend the evening with scientists at the annual student event, Dinner With a Scientist. The total number of attendees for the evening exceeded 200, marking the highest attendance to date, with 14 schools represented, 130 students, 40 teachers, 26 scientists, and 15 dedicated volunteers.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flag Football could soon come to California high schools

SACRAMENTO — The California Interscholastic Federation could soon be adding Flag Football for female students.The sport could be added to the 2023-2024 activities list for high schools."I've been playing flag football since I was eight years old," said Sacramento Adventist Academy Senior Kayelynn Welty.Flag Football could be coming to California high schools in 2023 if the C.I.F. votes to add the sport to its Varsity roster next week."As far as title IX goes, high schools need to have an even number of sports for both genders," said C.I.F., Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard, who says a yes vote is a likely outcome.Sacramento Adventist Academy is too small to fund tackle football, so in the 1980s, they came up with an alternative."Flag football and tackle football are vastly different. Instead of the pads and helmets and that style of contact, there are no pads. It's very fast," said Athletic Director Kenny Johnston, who is welcoming the potential for a deeper pool of competition. "We have had girls play tackle over the years, but now they have their own sport, which is flag football," said DeBoard.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Davis and Placer high schools ranked amongst top 100 in California

(KTXL) — Niche released its rankings for the top 100 best public high schools in California and Davis Senior High School and Granite Bay High School earned spots on that list. Davis Senior High was ranked 45th and Granite Bay High was ranked 62nd. Sacramento Country Day School also ranked as the 59th best private […]
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Dance#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cdc#Highschool#Davis Senior High School#Mexican Free Tailed Bats#Animal Services
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

It's fall in Roseville!

It’s finally fall! After many days of scorching weather that reached nearly 115 degrees on occasion, Roseville-area residents can look forward to not only cooler weather but seasonal activities as well. One of the usual sights to look forward to during the season is the changing of the leaves....
ROSEVILLE, CA
crawlsf.com

Odesza Shows Cancelled For Sacramento and San Francisco

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Odesza has decided to cancel their shows in Sacramento on Thursday, September 29 and in San Francisco on Friday, September 30. The second San Francisco Show at Shoreline Amphitheater on Saturday, October 1 is still happening for now, but they will release more information soon. Not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park

Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
CAMERON PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS San Francisco

Mare Island Waterfront Weekend celebration returns to Vallejo

VALLEJO - Vallejo's annual Waterfront Weekend festivities are set to return this Saturday for the eighth time. Like many street fairs, the eighth annual Waterfront Weekend includes a beer and wine garden, live music and a kids' zone -- all enjoyable pursuits, but what makes it special is its focus on the elements that make the city unique. These include Vallejo's Filipino community and other communities of color, its waterfront and the fact that the city encompasses its own peninsula, also known as Mare Island.Speaking of Mare Island, there's a whole slate of offerings specific to the former naval shipyard, including...
VALLEJO, CA
visit-eldorado.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Body of Washington woman found at Davis Recology Center

DAVIS, Calif. — The body of a woman from the state of Washington was found at a recycling and composting center in Davis, police said Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Davis Police Department said its officers on Monday around 7:10 a.m. found the body of a woman at the Davis Recology Center.
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers.  The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
cityofwoodland.org

Floating Pumpkin Patch Comes back to Woodland

Bring the kids out to our very own floating pumpkin patch to pick out their pumpkins on Friday, October 28 from 5:00-7:00 pm. The cost is only $5 per child. Pre-registration is required. Halloween crafts will also be provided.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
107K+
Followers
19K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy