ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

By Nina Lloyd
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.

Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.

The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.

The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal parks, including the floral displays outside Buckingham Palace, which provided the backdrop to the Queen’s funeral processions.

Royal Parks programmes manager Bryony Cross, who has helped recruit volunteers to maintain the tributes, said the process made “perfect sense” because of the late monarch’s environmental legacy.

“I think it makes perfect sense really, the Queen and King Charles, both really conservation-focused on sustainability and the environment, so it makes a lot of sense to take those flowers left for her and then really literally feed them back into the parks,” she said.

“It seems fitting that that happens.”

She added: “I think it’s definitely what she would have wanted – she wouldn’t have wanted any waste.”

Park manager of Green Park and St James’s Park Mark Wasilewski said the process represented “new life” which would help the parks flourish.

“In a way, it’s sort of new life, rebirth, and I think it’s exactly what she would have wanted,” he said.

Mr Wasilewski said the scenes in Green Park’s floral tribute garden had been “overwhelming”.

“Everyone getting involved, so many people smelling the perfume of the flowers here, coming with children to lay flowers, read cards and look at tributes. It really, really has been so overwhelming to see that.”

He estimated “hundreds of thousands” of bouquets had been left in Green Park and its surrounding area over the national mourning period, with more visitors to the green space than he said he had ever seen before in his 20-year career as manager.

Andrew Williams, park manager at Kensington Gardens, who is responsible for overseeing the compost process, said the floral tributes would contribute towards nurturing the parks’ soils for the next 500 years.

“To be able to turn the floral tributes into a material that’s going to go back into the parks, feeding and nurturing our soils, which really helps to sustain these parks for the next 500 years – the Queen’s floral tributes will play a key role in that,” he said.

The Royal Parks is a charity helping to maintain 5,000 acres of royal parkland since 2017 on behalf of the Government.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Article continues below advertisement. Though Harry, 38,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Flowers#Volunteers#Uk#Shire#St James
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash

A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands

A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
SCIENCE
BBC

Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Special stamps to be released in memory of the Queen

Four stamps that feature portraits of the Queen will be released in her memory, the Royal Mail has announced.The new stamps – the first set to be approved by King Charles III – will go on general sale from November 10 and will feature images of the late monarch through the years.A photograph taken by Dorothy Wilding in 1952 to mark the Queen’s accession and coronation will feature on second-class stamps, while the first-class stamp will include a photo taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968 in which the monarch is standing in her admiral’s cloak with her head tilted to...
U.K.
The Guardian

Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture

Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
TRAVEL
Indy100

Baby Asian elephant named Thai word for Queen in honour of the late monarch

A month-old Asian elephant has been named the Thai word for Queen in honour of the late monarch, who once fed a banana to the calf’s mother.The Queen, patron of ZSL Whipsnade Zoo since her coronation in 1953, shook the trunk of Donna when she opened the Bedfordshire zoo’s centre for elephant care in 2017 and a picture of the meeting even featured on her official Christmas card later that year.Donna’s “not-so-tiny” infant – weighing in at 152 kilograms – has now been named Nang Phaya, an animal-related Thai word meaning “queen” or “strong, female monarch”, following the Queen’s death...
ANIMALS
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected

Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
U.K.
BBC

Rebecca Harris MP surprised by role in the Queen's funeral

An MP who walked in front of the Queen's coffin had no idea her newly-appointed role as Comptroller of the Royal Household would involve such a high-profile ceremonial task, she said. Rebecca Harris, Conservative MP for Castle Point in Essex, said it was "an incredible honour", if unexpected. Ms Harris...
POLITICS
Indy100

Policeman thanks ‘heroes’ for food and accommodation on 263-mile charity walk

A policeman has praised the “heroes in their own right” who have given him food and a bed to sleep in during a 263-mile walk from Cornwall to London with no money.Tom Harrison from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, has raised more than £4,000 for the British Red Cross Society’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal by walking across the country – a Ukrainian flag attached to his rucksack flying behind him – and knocking on the doors of over 100 houses asking for food or a place to stay.The 46-year-old Metropolitan Police officer set off from Land’s End on September 12 and will arrive at...
CHARITIES
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy