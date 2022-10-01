Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of cross-division SEC rivals meet up in a head-to-head game featuring teams in the top 25 rankings as Ole Miss hosts Kentucky in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are perfect through four games, and both coming off close victories over unranked non-conference teams: Kentucky, in a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois; and Ole Miss, in a 35-27 victory over Tulsa.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

The computer is projecting a relatively easy victory for the Rebels, who have the 78.5 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats in their SEC opener.

That leaves East hopeful Kentucky, which already owns a road win against a ranked Florida, the 21.5 percent chance to take down Ole Miss on the road.

Oddsmakers predict a closer game, as Ole Miss comes in the 6.5 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 55 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 11 on the index's 131 college football rankings , a drop of 4 spots despite last Saturday's victory against Tulsa.

The computer projects the Rebels will win 9.2 games on the season with a 9.3 percent shot to win the SEC West, and predicts the team will be 16.3 points better on average than the teams on its schedule this year.

AP top 25 voters ranked Kentucky as the No. 7 team in the new poll, up 1 spot from last week, with Ole Miss placing No. 14, an improvement of 2 spots.

Kentucky comes in at No. 30 on the computer's updated polls, dropping 4 points, a controversial position given the team's undefeated mark.

The index forecasts UK will win 8.0 games on the year and be 8.5 points better than the teams on its schedule.

