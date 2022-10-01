ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpWcO_0iAaPvpH00

A pair of cross-division SEC rivals meet up in a head-to-head game featuring teams in the top 25 rankings as Ole Miss hosts Kentucky in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Both are perfect through four games, and both coming off close victories over unranked non-conference teams: Kentucky, in a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois; and Ole Miss, in a 35-27 victory over Tulsa.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

The computer is projecting a relatively easy victory for the Rebels, who have the 78.5 percent chance to defeat the Wildcats in their SEC opener.

That leaves East hopeful Kentucky, which already owns a road win against a ranked Florida, the 21.5 percent chance to take down Ole Miss on the road.

Oddsmakers predict a closer game, as Ole Miss comes in the 6.5 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 55 points for the matchup.

Ole Miss checks in at No. 11 on the index's 131 college football rankings , a drop of 4 spots despite last Saturday's victory against Tulsa.

The computer projects the Rebels will win 9.2 games on the season with a 9.3 percent shot to win the SEC West, and predicts the team will be 16.3 points better on average than the teams on its schedule this year.

AP top 25 voters ranked Kentucky as the No. 7 team in the new poll, up 1 spot from last week, with Ole Miss placing No. 14, an improvement of 2 spots.

Kentucky comes in at No. 30 on the computer's updated polls, dropping 4 points, a controversial position given the team's undefeated mark.

The index forecasts UK will win 8.0 games on the year and be 8.5 points better than the teams on its schedule.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach

Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
Kentucky Football
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football Rankings#Clemson#American Football#Sec#Rebels#Wildcats#Si Sportsbook
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world. Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams. Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping...
TECHNOLOGY
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy