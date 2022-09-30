Events and happenings: The Week of Oct. 1

New date for Gambrill's Great Pumpkin Day is Oct. 15

The fourth annual Pumpkin Day at Still Family Farm, 5682 Macland Road in Powder Springs, has changed to Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a Johnny popper, a kiddie climb, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a five-acre zinnia flower maze, face painting, pump duck races and food.

Take $2 off admission with a donation of boy's clothes - t-shirts, shorts, sweatpants and hoodie sweatshirts; lint rollers; and tennis shoes - both boys and girls. All items will be donated to SafePath.

For more information, visit https://www.stillfamilyfarm.com/ .

New date for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is Oct. 29

Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, presented by the Cobb County Domestic Violence Force, has changed to Oct. 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Swift Cantrell Park, 3140 Old Highway 41 in Kennesaw.

The event, the International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence, is in partnership with the Kennesaw Police Department and the Kennesaw Public Safety Foundation.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-2022-tickets-336776947917 or email sirpa.vigdorov@cobbcounty.org .

Drizzle into this water art contest

Middle school students are invited to enter the Cobb County Water System and the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority 13th Annual waterSmart waterArt Calendar Contest.

Students in grades 6-8 enrolled in Cobb County and City of Marietta School Districts can submit a piece of 2-D art that answers the question, “How is water important to me?” The entry should also include 50-words explaining how the artwork depicts the theme. Winning entries will be posted online and included in the 2023 waterSmart calendar.

The deadline for submissions Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/water/education/schools/school-contests or email michael.kahle@cobbcounty.org .

Outdoor burning ban lifted

Open burning is allowed Oct. 1 to April 30 of each year. During this time, residents may burn limited yard debris such as leaves, pine straw and small limbs from growth on one's property.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services is responsible for ensuring compliance with the restrictions on materials being burned in unincorporated Cobb County and some cities. For complete information on outdoor burning in Cobb, visit cobbcounty.org/public-safety/fire/fire-marshal/outdoor-burning .

Save the date for Mistletoe Market

The Junior League of Cobb-Marietta will have this year's Mistletoe Market from Nov. 10-12 at the Cobb Civic Center, Larry Bell Recreational Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.

Hours are Nov. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jlcm.org .

New Veterans Affairs clinic in Marietta now open

The new U.S. Veterans Affairs specialty clinic in Marietta opened on Sept. 26.

The clinic, located at 1263 Cobb Parkway North near the intersection with Bells Ferry Road, offers services including primary care, mental health, radiology, audiology, eye, dental, physical therapy, occupational therapy and prosthetics. The audiology, physical and occupational therapy, dental, and eye specialty clinics opened first. The primary care and mental health services will open over the next couple of months.

The clinic will serve approximately 17,000 veterans and employ about 200 workers.

Marietta church providing free food to those in need on Oct. 4

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.

On Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need can come to the church and follow signs through the church parking lot, park and come inside to register, then have a brief conversation. After that participants will be directed back to their car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk and a box of cereal. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Make a paper lantern for Diwali

The East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will celebrate Diwali with paper lanterns and take-home adult craft kits.

Lights are a huge part of this five-day festival starting Oct. 24. Participants celebrate light over darkness with candles, lanterns and fireworks. The kit will include all the materials needed to make a Diwali paper lantern.

Supplies are available starting Oct.3 and are limited to the first 20 registrants.

Register for a take-home kit at https://bit.ly/3SKTVGj .

Show your art at Cobb Holiday Markets

Reserve a spot for the 12 Days of Christmas annual holiday artist markets at Cobb's art centers.

Applications for vendors are open now. Participants can apply to show their handmade goods at:

Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton.The Art Place - Mt. View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.The Art Station - Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw.

Applications are due by Oct. 3. View the application at https://bit.ly/3Roja07.

Recycling and shredding day is Oct. 15

Sign up now for the Keep Cobb Beautiful fall Community Recycling event on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.

KCB will be taking electronics, paper to shred, hard-to-recycle plastics and more. To see what is being accepted and sign up here for an arrival time, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/news/kcb-community-recycling-event-0 .

Fundraiser benefitting families of the fallen

Residents can support the families of the two fallen Sheriff's Deputies by taking part in a fishing derby on Oct. 29 at the Blockhouse Launch Ramp at Lake Allatoona, 164 Sandtown Road SE in Cartersville.

For more information, contact Jon Warrick at 678-761-2208 or Kevin Schlais at 678-910-5170. Donations for the families will be accepted at the ramp.

Turn in your old meds on take-back day

Keep Cobb Beautiful is helping residents safely dispose of old, expired and unneeded medications on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can gather the prescription drugs that they don't use or need and bring them to these the following locations:

Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw.C. Freeman Pool Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road NW in Smyrna.

For a list of accepted and not accepted items, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/keep-cobb-beautiful/recycling/medication-take-back .

Learn to use the internet and devices better

Learn to use one's devices better and safely use the internet at the fall Digital Literacy Workshops from October to December.

Classes are being held at the Stratton Library, North Cobb Library and the Senior Wellness Center. Workshops are sponsored by AT&T.

View the upcoming classes, times and locations at https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/news/learn-use-devices-and-internet-better .

Ride with the Blue Car Show & Poker Run is Oct. 8

The Cobb County Police Department will have the Ride with the Blue Car Show & Poker Run on Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.

The charity event assists the Community Affairs Unit and SWAT Santa with purchasing and providing gifts for children in families who experience financial hardships during the holiday season.

Free entry for all spectators. $20 per vehicle/motorcycle participation.

For more information, registration and donations, contact Justin.Bullis@CobbCounty.org or Thomas.Fuller@CobbCounty.org .

Mable House Harvest Festival is Oct. 8

The Mable House Harvest Festival is Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mable House Complex.

The event, sponsored by the Friends of the Mable House, will feature storytellers, games, crafts, hayrides, food, live music and a petting zoo. Free admission and parking.

Free haircuts for kids

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia is launching its Style Tour on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the A.W. Tony Matthews Boys & Girls Club, 785 Fontaine Road SW in Mableton.

The first 100 boys and 100 girls, ages 5-18, will receive free haircuts and hairstyles. Attendees can also enjoy 360 booth engagement, face painting, prizes and giveaways.

Caden’s Literacy Mobile will be on-site to provide free literacy information for all students and Atlanta Fire will have free car seat checks for all in attendance as well.

For more information, visit https://hotspotatl.com/events/amerigroup-style-tour-2022/ .

Family walk and storytime

Sweetwater Valley Library’s Family Walk Plus Storytime will meet Monday mornings, starting Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m. in the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell.

The program is designed for babies and toddlers to join their parents and caregivers in a 30-minute walk followed by Baby Storytime with Char Leigh Roberts.

Baby Storytime will feature animated storytelling and fun songs encouraging babies and parents to move together.

For more information on Family Walk Plus Storytime, call 770-819-3290.

For information on Cobb County Public Library programs and resources, visit cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2326.

ACT and MIC candidate forum

The Austell Community Task Force and the Mableton Improvement Coalition will hold a virtual candidate forum on Oct. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will meet the candidates for State House, State Senate, Cobb Solicitor and Cobb School Board - Post 2.

The registration deadline is noon on Oct. 6. To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyT11SgLTtG3ZqZtDs8Enw .

The Power of One Cobb

The United Way of Greater Atlanta and Chrysalis Lab will have the community forum: "The Power of One Cobb: A Community Conversation" on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.

There will be a conversation among Cobb friends and neighbors to build shared understanding and excitement for an inclusive and prosperous Cobb County. Participants should come expecting to learn, converse and imagine the possibilities.

There will be food, fun and prizes. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-one-cobb-a-community-conversation-tickets-400967844617 .

Town Center at Cobb mall to host Caffeine & Octane on Oct. 2

Caffeine and Octane return to Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot near Belk & JCPenney.

The free family-friendly event showcases over 1,000 automobiles. October's special feature is the VW Invasion. The event is rain or shine. Spaces are first come first serve to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle.

For more information, visit caffeineandoctane.com/about-caffeine-and-octane or towncenteratcobb.com .

Big SHEbang Bluegrass Festival is Oct. 30

The Big SHEbang Bluegrass Festival will be Oct. 30 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at Raccoon Creek Music Park, 332 Music Park Path in Dallas.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m. All proceeds support the Marietta Police Athletic League whose mission is to prevent juvenile crime and violence by providing civic, athletic, recreational and educational opportunities that create trust and build understanding between law enforcement and youth.

The event will feature an event evening of music performed by award-winning singers, musicians and song-writers. Performers include:

Becky Buller, who has earned 10 IBMA awards, including Songwriter (2015), Female Vocalist (2016) and also in 2016 became the first woman to win the IBMA Fiddler award. In 2020 Buller co-wrote the 2020 IBMA Song Of The Year, “Chicago Barn Dance.”Pam Gadd, former lead vocalist with Grammy Nominated Wild Rose. She toured with Patty Loveless, recorded with Dolly Parton and performed with Porter Wagoner on the Grand Ole Opry. She was also inducted into the Northern Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame in 2022.Irene Kelley, an ASCAP award winning songwriter with songs recorded by Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood, Loretta Lynn and Ricky Skaggs. As a recording artist, she has had seven No. 1 songs on the Bluegrass Today chart. She has performed on countless stages, including the Grand Ole Opry.Donna Ulisse, who has released 10 albums and is SPBGMA’s 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year in 2016, 2018 and 2022. She co-wrote the 2017 Song of the Year, “I Am A Drifter."

Tickets are $35. Concessions will be available. No pets allowed. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-shebang-bluegrass-singer-songwriter-spectacular-tickets-398417376097 .

Cobb PARKS & Senior Services host Pickleball Mixer

Cobb PARKS and Senior Services will host a Pickleball Mixer on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shaw Park, 900 Shaw Park Road in Marietta.

Whether one has played a few times or are a pickleball veteran, come out for a fun day with the sport that’s got everyone talking. During this round robin mixer, participants will play at least three games and get a courtside lunch.

Participants should bring their own paddle, a chair and sunscreen. Participants can register as a team or as an individual. Registration is required before Oct. 5. Cost is $10.

For more information, visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Assistive Technology Seminar

The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Assistive Technology Seminar on Oct. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can learn about Assistive Technology with a presentation that provides an overview of resources, equipment and services available to help older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers. The event is presented by Cobb Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Taste of Italy

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Taste of Italy on Oct. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

John and Patty are in the kitchen showing how to serve one dish spaghetti two different ways - Aglio e Olio and Lemon Basil.

Cost is $11. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Franz Joseph Haydn: Father of the Symphony

The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Franz Joseph Haydn: Father of the Symphony on Oct. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Haydn created new approaches to the forms and structures of music. His work influenced Mozart, Beethoven and others throughout the 19th century. What about his attitudes and his humor? How was his music received in his lifetime?

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

50th Anniversary: Thank You for Being a Friend

The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have 50th Anniversary: Thank You for Being a Friend on Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Cobb Senior Services with a Golden Girls themed luncheon, complete with music, memories and activities.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Bee Keeping Basics

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Bee Keeping Basics on Oct. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Beekeeper LJ Russell will discuss the basics of bee keeping. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Understanding Open Enrollment

The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Understanding Open Enrollment on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

This seminar will help participants in understanding the Medicare system. Participants will learn how and when to sign up for the first time and how to avoid unnecessary charges. This seminar will also emphasize the annual election period in more detail. This event is presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Cobb County Jail

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Cobb County Jail on Oct. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Cobb County is committed to providing the most professional, fair and impartial law enforcement and detention operations while ensuring accountability, respect and community-oriented partnership. Participants can hear a member of the Cobb Sheriff Command Staff give a presentation about the Cobb County jail.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

RAD Women’s Self-Defense registration open

Marietta Police Department is now offering a 12-hour Rape Aggression Defense class.

R.A.D. is a simple self-defense course for women only. The techniques are designed to be quick and effective in delivering pain to vulnerable locations on the attacker’s body. The course is designed so that women of all fitness levels and ages will successfully learn options to escape attacks. R.A.D. is a 12-hour course, delivered over four 3-hour long classes.

Participation in all four classes is necessary to complete the course.

Participants must be 14 years of age or older. A parent or female guardian must attend with anyone 16 and under.

Gym attire is recommended and no jewelry is allowed during the class.

For more information, email Lt. Gretchen Ingram at gingram@mariettaga.gov . To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-self-defense-class-tickets-419461770447 .

Discover Kennesaw Parks & Recreation programs at the Winter Program Palooza

The City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host Program Palooza on Oct. 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Adams Park in the Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.

Program Palooza, presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm, is an open house event that gives the community the opportunity to explore all of the experiences available during the winter season with Parks & Recreation. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors, experience class demonstrations and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season. Winter programs are slated to include art, basketball and fitness, among other offerings.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees the day of the event. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register prior to the

programs being posted to the registration site.

Both City of Kennesaw residents and non-residents are eligible to register at the event. Staff will be on-site to assist with registration.

Credit Union of Georgia to host Community Shred Day event

Credit Union of Georgia will host a free Community Shred Day event on OCt. 22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their Johnson Ferry Road branch, 1020 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.

Credit union members and the community can bring any personal documents to shred at the event. The limit to shred items is one carload per family.

For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org .

Walk For The Brave is Nov. 5

Walk For The Brave will be Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. at Glover Park on Marietta Square.

The event is designed to raise awareness about the challenges that veterans, first responders and front-line healthcare workers face in times of crisis and after their service. This also includes their families.

Participants can join an all-ages, all-level walk to raise awareness for veterans mental health and suicide prevention. There will be two walks - a 10K route to Kennesaw Mountain and back or a 1K route to the Marietta National Cemetery.

Tickets to walk are $22, which is how many veterans take their own life every day.

Cobb Thanks You For Your Service is a 501 (c) (3) whose mission is to help veterans and their families.

For more information, visit https://www.walkforthebrave.com/ .

Diaper donations needed

The 14th annual Cobb Diaper Day is collecting diapers for low-income families.

Food stamps do not allow for the purchase of diapers, which costs the average parents $100 and up. The goal this year is to collect 100,000 diapers in all sizes. If one is able to donate, please contribute by:

Making a direct contribution to the Cobb Diaper Day website at http://www.cobbdiaperday.com/ .Purchasing diapers on Amazon.com through the Cobb Diaper Day wish list at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2YEU1Y7E638SU/ref=cm_go_nav_hz .Collecting diapers at one's workplace or with an organization.

Dropping off donations on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon and Oct. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Solar Flower Garden of Cobb EMC, 1000 EMC Parkway NE in Marietta.

Organizations that will receive donations and distribute them include Cobb/Douglas Public Health, Communities in Schools in Georgia MCC, LiveSafe Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs Georgia, Sweetwater Mission and The Center for Family Resources.

Now is the time to request your absentee ballot application

Georgia voters can request an absentee ballot now for the Nov. 8 general election.

Residents can request their absentee application at https://georgia.gov/vote-absentee-ballot .

Residents do not need an excuse to request an absentee ballot. Residents must request an absentee ballot in order to receive one in the mail. Absentee ballots must be received by one's local County Board of Registrar's Office by the time polls close on Election Day in order to be counted.

If one is unsure if they are registered to vote or do not know where to vote, they can check their voter registration status at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ .

Key dates to know for Georgia voters:

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in the general election. Register to vote online at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/.Oct. 28 is the last day to submit an absentee ballot application.Nov. 8 is Election Day.

Civil War Roundtable of Cobb County October meeting

The Civil War Roundtable of Cobb County will meet on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

Ed Lowe will discuss “Longstreet in East Tennessee."

The CWRTCC meets the first Thursday of each month and serves as a membership organization available to the public. The CWRTCC encourages the study, analysis and appreciation of the events, personalities, records and publications associated with the American Civil War.

First time visitors are free. Yearly dues are $45 per person or $65 per couple.

For more information, email cobbcivilwarrt@gmail.com .

Peace of Mind Checklist

The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Peace of Mind Checklist on Oct. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Mays-Ward Dobbins leads this discussion about documents every person needs including wills, power of attorney, Georgia directive healthcare and pre-planning documents.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Fun in the Foyer: Hole in One

The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Fun in the Foyer: Hole in One on Oct. 4 from 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

In honor of National Golf Lover’s Day, participants can play a putting game in the lobby . Everyone who plays gets a prize.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Augusta Masters Lunch

The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Augusta Masters Lunch on Oct. 4 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a pimento cheese sandwich with an Arnold Palmer beverage. Register in-person at the center. This is a Friends of WCSC fundraiser.

Cost is $5. Registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .