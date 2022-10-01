Michigan vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of Big Ten rivals meet up in a rematch of last season's conference championship game as Michigan pays a visit to Iowa in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

Michigan is perfect through four games and coming off a statement win over Maryland in its Big Ten opener. Iowa, good for all of 17 points per game but also allowing just 5.8, is 3-1 with a loss to Iowa State on the books.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Michigan vs. Iowa odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: Michigan vs. Iowa

The computer favors a comfortable victory for Michigan, which has the 76.8 percent chance to defeat Iowa on Saturday, according to the model.

That leaves Iowa the 23.2 percent shot at upsetting the Wolverines.

Oddsmakers also favor the defending Big Ten champions, as Michigan comes into the game as 10.5 point favorites , according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 42.5 points .

Michigan checks in at No. 4 on the index's 131 college football rankings , no change from week to week, and is projected to win 10.2 games on the year.

The computer estimates that UM will be 19.3 points better on average than the teams on its schedule and has a 29.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff again.

AP top voters kept Michigan in the No. 4 spot just behind Ohio State and ahead of Clemson and USC in the latest poll.

Iowa moved up 7 spots on the computer's rankings to No. 41 overall, projected to win 6.5 games on the year and be 6.6 points better than the teams on its schedule this season.

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

How to watch college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook