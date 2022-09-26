ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street ends lower, Dow confirms bear market

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street slid deeper into a bear market on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing lower as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign against inflation could throw the U.S. economy into a sharp downturn.

After two weeks of mostly steady losses on the U.S. stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) confirmed it has been in a bear market since early January. The S&P 500 index (.SPX) confirmed in June it was in a bear market, and on Monday it ended the session below its mid-June closing low, extending this year's overall selloff.

With the Fed signaling last Wednesday that high interest rates could last through 2023, the S&P 500 has relinquished the last of its gains made in a summer rally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVLTH_0iAYDzvX00

"Investors are just throwing in the towel," said Jake Dollarhide, Chief Executive Officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "It's the uncertainty about the high-water mark for the Fed funds rate. Is it 4.6%, is it 5%? Is it sometime in 2023?"

Confidence among stock traders was also shaken by dramatic moves in the global foreign exchange market as sterling hit an all-time low on worries that the new British government's fiscal plan released Friday threatened to stretch the country's finances. read more

That added an extra layer of volatility to markets, where investors are worried about a global recession amid decades-high inflation. The CBOE Volatility index (.VIX), hovered near three-month highs.

The Dow is now down 20.5% from its record high close on Jan. 4. According to a widely used definition, ending the session down 20% or more from its record high close confirms the Dow has been in a bear market since hitting its January peak.

The S&P 500 has yet to drop below its intra-day low on June 17. It is down about 23% so far in 2022.

In Monday's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 1.11% to end at 29,260.81 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 1.03% to 3,655.04.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 0.6% to 10,802.92.

Ten of 11 S&P 500s sector indexes fell, led by 2.6% drops in real estate (.SPLRCR) and energy (.SPNY).

Gains in Amazon and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O) helped limit losses in the Nasdaq.

Shares of casino operators Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O), Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment jumped between 11.8% and 25.5% after Macau planned to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.9 billion shares, compared with the 11.2 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 5.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.31-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 120 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 594 new lows.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregoro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bear Market#Wall Street#U S Economy#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Spx#Fed#Longbow Asset Management#British#Cboe
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

