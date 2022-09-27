ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian intensifies, entire state under Flood Watch

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI -  The entire state of Florida is under a Flood Watch as Hurricane Ian, a Category 2 storm, gets closer to the state's Gulf Coast.

The storm is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Tampa Bay area over the next couple of days.

At 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.  Its maximum sustained winds increased to 105 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba overnight and early Tuesday.

Ivan Cabrera, chief meteorologist for CBS Miami, said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

"Well see those numbers go up with each passing advisory," he said, adding that South Florida is already seeing heavy rain from the storm's outer bands. "A squall line is moving through Miami-Dade right now during rush hour."

The Hurricane Center said conditions in western Cuba are set to deteriorate Monday evening into tonight with "significant wind and storm surge impacts expected."

Hurricane Ian cone of uncertainty. NEXT Weather

Although South Florida is expected to escape the worst of the storm, which could still bring rain bands to Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

During a Monday morning news conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 5,000 Florida National Guard members have been activated along with 2,000 of their counterparts from Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina to help Florida recover.

"We know we're going to have major impacts in the state of Florida," he said, adding that many people in the storm's path would likely lose power and residents should be prepared.

DeSantis issued an expanded emergency declaration over the weekend to help free up emergency protective funding along with activating members of the Florida National Guard.

His order stresses that there is a risk for a storm surge, flooding, dangerous winds, and other weather conditions throughout the state.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa.

Watches and warnings for Florida Keys and lower west coast. NEXT Weather

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Englewood, Florida to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds.

Tropical storm warnings are posted for the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas; the lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West; and Dry Tortugas.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Little Cayman, Cayman Brac, Englewood southward to Flamingo, Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 bridge, and Lake Okeechobee.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West, Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay, Anclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge, and Tampa Bay.

Ian is forecast to take a northward motion on Tuesday with a slightly slower forward speed. A turn toward the north-northeast is forecast on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to pass near or over western Cuba early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Heavy rain bands with gusty squalls arrived in the lower Keys on Monday night and will continue spreading north across all of South Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward, throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian rainfall estimates NEXT Weather

The Florida Keys could see 4 to 6 inches of rain, Central West Florida could get 8 to 10 inches, with local maxima up to 15 inches, and the remainder of the Florida Peninsula could get 3 to 8 inches.

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect North Florida, eastern portions of the Florida Panhandle, and portions of the Southeast, and Mid Atlantic regions Friday and Saturday.

CBS Philly

Help victims of Hurricane Ian

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Volunteers with the Red Cross are working around the clock to provide comfort and care to families impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania has sent several local volunteers to help with the relief efforts and is prepared to send as many as possible. A Red Cross spokesperson tells CBS3 the need in Florida is urgent as they start to see more of Ian's destruction. Volunteers are helping with evacuation centers, supplies and other needs. They expect to be there for weeks, even months. Join CBS in our support of Red Cross relief efforts and help people affected by Ian by donating at cbsnews.com/redcross. 
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
cobbcountycourier.com

How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?

With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS Philly

Travelers from Florida arrive at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hurricane Ian slammed into Western Cuba early Tuesday morning, forcing evacuations, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people, and swamping fishing villages. It hit as a category 3 storm with 125-mile-per-hour winds. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, where we talked to some people arriving from Florida who had been visiting the Sunshine State and decided to cut their vacations short.Other travelers who live in Florida tell CBS3 they'll be staying with family in our area until the storm passes. Susan Olds is from Clearwater Beach. She's staying with her sister in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KVUE

Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach

HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
CBS Philly

New Jersey organizations sending volunteers to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The American Red Cross of New Jersey and Atlantic City Electric are among several local organizations preparing to send resources to help Floridians ahead of Hurricane Ian.The American Red Cross of New Jersey has 10 volunteers who are already en route to Florida.The volunteers will be organizing thousands of pieces of emergency supplies as well as opening dozens of shelters.Crews from Atlantic City Electric aren't down in Florida just yet, but they are on standby to help people.Rosie Taravella, the regional CEO of the American Red Cross in New Jersey, said New Jerseyans can encourage their family and friends in Florida to follow evacuation guidelines."It's always very heartwarming when people step up and understand what the Red Cross and other nonprofits and partners are doing to help those in need," Taravella said. "We don't get disasters this big as often as we thought this year. It's kind of a late start to hurricane season, but this storm, Ian, is really going to pack a wallop."The Red Cross is also encouraging people to donate blood ahead of Ian's arrival.
FLORIDA STATE
