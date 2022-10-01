ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football games today: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOvA2_0iAWqDFa00

College football top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 5 games

All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -10.5
FPI pick: Michigan 76.8%

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -6.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 78.5%

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma -5
FPI pick: Oklahoma 65.5%

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -10
FPI pick: Minnesota 80.1%

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -7.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 68.8%

Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Utah -11
FPI pick: Utah 82.1%

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -16.5
FPI pick: Alabama 93.1%

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -41
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.3%

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Baylor -2.5
FPI pick: Baylor 65.3%

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Penn State -25
FPI pick: Penn State 96.9%

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Florida State -6
FPI pick: Florida State 73.4%

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -3
FPI pick: Mississippi State 68.7%

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -27.5
FPI pick: Georgia 94.8%

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5
FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -21
FPI pick: Pittsburgh 90.6%

Arizona State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: USC -24
FPI pick: USC 93.7%

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oregon -16.5
FPI pick: Oregon 84.6%

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit updates college football top 6 following Week 5

Although there wasn’t a massive upset in Week 5 of the college football season, there were a few close calls and in all, 10 ranked teams who fell. Around college football we saw top-ranked Georgia struggle for a second week in a row before ultimately getting by Missouri, Ohio State roll to a 49-10 victory over Rutgers, Alabama overcome an injury to Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young, and Michigan dominate at Iowa.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#Ohio State#American Football#Iowa Sat#Fpi#Tcu Sat#Abc Line#Minnesota Sat#Minnesota 10#Texas Tech#Kansas State Sat#Utah Sat#Pac 12 Line#Arkansas Sat#Cbs Line#Btn Line#Penn State Sat#Espn#Texas A M
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News

The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5. They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sinnett...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

Latest AP Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Ohio State takes top spot, Georgia falls in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Georgia looked mortal, and the Bulldogs' close call at Missouri on Saturday prompted a change atop Joel Klatt's latest top 10 rankings. The defending national champions fell four spots, clearing the path for Ohio State and its high-octane offense to take over at No. 1. Kentucky, previously ranked sixth, fell...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest.  Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this ...
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy