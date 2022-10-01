College football games today: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5
College football top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 5 games
All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook
Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -10.5
FPI pick: Michigan 76.8%
No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Ole Miss -6.5
FPI pick: Ole Miss 78.5%
No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma -5
FPI pick: Oklahoma 65.5%
Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -10
FPI pick: Minnesota 80.1%
Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 12 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -7.5
FPI pick: Kansas State 68.8%
Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Sat., Oct. 1 | 2 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Utah -11
FPI pick: Utah 82.1%
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -16.5
FPI pick: Alabama 93.1%
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: Ohio State -41
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.3%
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Baylor -2.5
FPI pick: Baylor 65.3%
Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Penn State -25
FPI pick: Penn State 96.9%
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Florida State -6
FPI pick: Florida State 73.4%
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 1 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -3
FPI pick: Mississippi State 68.7%
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Georgia -27.5
FPI pick: Georgia 94.8%
No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -6.5
FPI pick: Clemson 83.5%
Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh
Sat., Oct. 1 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Pittsburgh -21
FPI pick: Pittsburgh 90.6%
Arizona State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 1 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: USC -24
FPI pick: USC 93.7%
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 1 | 11 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oregon -16.5
FPI pick: Oregon 84.6%
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Washington
- Baylor
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
- Wake Forest
- Florida State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
Comments / 0