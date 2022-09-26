ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Former U.S. Capitol Police chief has deal for Jan. 6 book

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1n13_0iAWUmER00

The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund's “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump .

"It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened,” Sund said in a statement released Monday by Blackstone Publishing.

Sund resigned under pressure soon after Jan. 6 and testified the following month that he hadn't seen an FBI field report warning of potential violence. He said the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol was the result of widespread failures.

“No single civilian law enforcement agency — and certainly not the USCP — is trained and equipped to repel, without significant military or other law enforcement assistance, an insurrection of thousands of armed, violent, and coordinated individuals focused on breaching a building at all costs,” he testified.

According to Blackstone, Sund will provide “a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack” and trace “Sund’s extraordinary journey from his command post on January 6 to his explosive behind-closed-doors testimony before the January 6 committee.” Sund will include a “never-before-heard accounting of a call from the White House” during the siege and “never-before-detailed conversations” between himself and Congressional leadership.

Last week, Random House and Celadon Books announced that they will release editions of the Jan. 6 committee's final report once it is completed. Random House will include a foreword by Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, and Celadon's book will feature an epilogue by Rep Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland. Both congressmen are committee members.

Comments / 6

Shirley Chandler
4d ago

Why are you blaming the dems for something trump is responsible for .. he’s loosing most of his supporters so why don’t you just follow along .

Reply
3
Related
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The U S Capitol Police#Blackstone Publishing#The White House#Congressional#Random House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
ABC News

ABC News

847K+
Followers
180K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy