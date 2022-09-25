Read full article on original website
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
WFAA
'Answers have not been given': Four months later, raw emotions remain in Uvalde; families still seek accountability
UVALDE, Texas — Passing through Uvalde’s Main Street, signs hung across town aim to uplift. “You see a lot of signs that say ‘Uvalde Strong,’" said Pastor Daniel Myers with Tabernacle of Worship Church. The signs tout unity. Myers knows much of his community is still...
KSAT 12
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
KSAT 12
‘It’s been 4 months and nothing’s changed,’ Uziyah Garcia’s legal guardian calls for action, accountability after Robb Elementary shooting
UVALDE – Four months have passed since the unthinkable happened in Uvalde and the lives of 19 students and two teachers were claimed inside of Robb Elementary School. For many, the pain is just as fresh as it was on May 24th. The guardian and unlce of Uziyah Garcia,...
KSAT 12
‘Morning Bus’ photography project features children of Uvalde
UVALDE – It’s a monumental moment in a child’s life -- waiting alone for the bus to take them to school. It may seem inconsequential to adults, but one photographer is hoping to capture it in a new light. “They really are waiting for the bus. You...
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
checkoutdfw.com
The Cowboy Capital of Texas: Where to stay, eat and play in Bandera
Step back in time to the good old days of Cowboys and the Wild West. Tucked up in the hills, about 54 miles from San Antonio is the small town of Bandera. Known as the Cowboy Capital of Texas, this rustic town is a diamond in the rough.While its appeal can be selective, Texas history is around every corner.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting
UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
KSAT 12
6 Texas corn mazes you should check out this fall
SAN ANTONIO – Corn mazes are a family-friendly fall tradition and there are six located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can visit. From big to small, there are tons of different mazes to choose from. Some locations offer more than just a maze - there...
