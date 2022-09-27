ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms

By Brian Maass
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyYCA_0iAVwTLF00

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms 03:59

As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago.

"It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000 votes cast in El Paso County in the 2020 election, Stern says he is aware of one potential case of attempted fraud.

"We've received CORA (Colorado Open Records Act) requests — about 15 — in a matter of a few days, all copy and pasted. This is a coordinated effort by somebody," Stern said.

The requests typically ask for a dozen or more obscure pieces of 2020 election, information such as undervotes, overvotes, mark density and cast vote records. Some of the requests demand Stern's office preserve 2020 election records as the requestor indicates they may sue his office over unspecified 2020 election fraud.

"Staff members are exhausted from all this," Stern explained. "It's a drain." Stern, a Democrat, continued, saying, " We're seeing this all over the state in big counties, small counties, counties that are left and counties that are right. All clerks are facing it."

In El Paso County, Republican Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman confirmed he too has been flooded with similar requests.

"They have a view of elections, and they're looking for information to confirm what they believe about elections."

Broerman said his office is receiving between 10 and 20 requests a week for information about the 2020 election, gobbling up valuable staff time as they prepare for the November election. He said the CORA requests became so burdensome, his office hired a temp worker at a cost of about $30,000 to help out.

"Our taxpayers, the citizens of El Paso County pay for that," said Broerman, who maintained the 2020 election was accurate and fair. "It's very frustrating to see people not believing that."

CBS News Colorado attempted to speak with those filing the open records act requests. Most did not respond to calls or emails; some said they didn't want to talk about their requests.

Tony Rambo was different.

"I'm an election denier," Rambo conceded.

The Westminster resident filed open records requests last month about the 2020 elections with every one of Colorado's 64 counties. He said it took him about five to six hours.

"There was massive fraud', said Rambo, a 54-year-old construction supervisor. "The 2020 election was rigged. This is much bigger than some crazy conspiracy theorist trying to change the world. This has to be exposed."

Rambo said about 40 to 45 counties responded to his copy and paste open records act requests.

Asked where he got the idea to send the requests in and how he knew what to ask for, he said it was all outlined by Trump ally and election denier Mike Lindell in an August symposium that was streamed live.

Rambo said he was provided a blueprint of what to ask for and copy and pasted an email to county after county.

Asked if he knew what "counting group" and "mark density" were, which were included in his requests, he said, "I have no clue. We were just doing the legwork." He said he forwarded the responses from the Colorado counties to Lindell's staff for analysis.

"I don't necessarily accuse any of these county election officials of cheating. This was all on a bigger scale. This was all done through the Dominion voting machines," Rambo said.

Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said people like Rambo, "... are being used by grifters and bad actors." Crane said one Colorado county had received 87 open records requests related to the 2020 election since the Lindell event in August.

"They want to cause chaos, confusion and have people make mistakes," Crane said. He also explained Mike Lindell could ask for and receive the same information, rather than unleashing thousands of followers on clerk and recorder offices filing identical requests. "It's disgraceful what they're doing," Crane said.

For smaller Colorado counties, Crane said with minimal resources, the 2020 requests are "overwhelming for them." Crane said what's happening in Colorado is being repeated in election offices across the country.

Rambo said he didn't want to inconvenience election officials and their staffs, but, "As an American, I have to think the bigger threat is solving this election fraud."

Comments / 29

??‍?
3d ago

“Denier” notice their word track. They want to declare American citizens as terrorists for questioning election integrity. Meanwhile the liberals cried for years over “Russian interference” with 1/100th the amount of evidence to back up their claims.

Reply(9)
9
ColoradoIndiana
3d ago

Time for taxpayers to stop footing the bill for this. There should always be a set fee for records request.

Reply(1)
10
Tracy Moneypenny
3d ago

BLAHAHAHA! What were they called when dems and especially Killery denied a election. It wasn't that long ago. sheesh.

Reply(1)
8
Related
CBS Denver

Fentanyl features in Colorado's first gubernatorial debate

Colorado's Democratic governor, Jared Polis, and his GOP challenger, Heidi Ganahl, offered differing versions of the state with the economy, crime, education and post-pandemic recovery among the top issues in their first debate Wednesday night. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, bookended her remarks by attacking Polis over Colorado's high fentanyl overdose rates, inflation and what she called poor education standards in public schools. Polis defended his four-year record as governor by highlighting the state's record job numbers while firing back at Ganahl for appointing a running mate who has claimed that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, CO
Elections
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Government
County
Jefferson County, CO
State
Colorado State
Jefferson County, CO
Elections
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Applications pour in for Colorado outdoor equity grant

There's a new effort to make our state's great outdoors more accessible to everyone.Applications are pouring in ahead of Friday's deadline for new outdoor equity grants provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.The grants are made possible thanks to new legislation aiming to help families from communities who've been historically excluded from recreational opportunities. "Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center, said previously.The Village Exchange Center, which serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado, is among the organizations that will be helped by the grants.The funds are coming from a redistribution of dollars raised through the Colorado lottery.For more information on the equity grant, click here.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Crane
Person
Mike Lindell
coloradopolitics.com

Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election Local#Election Fraud#Voting Machines#Democrat
Daily Record

The statewide race Colorado Republicans feel most confident about

Talk to anyone running for office about why they feel confident they’ll win, and their answer will likely include that they’re a strong candidate facing a vulnerable opponent in a favorable environment. Colorado Republicans feel that way about the state treasurer’s race this year, too. But they’re banking...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man accused of espionage with Russia

A Colorado Springs man, Jareh Dalke, is under arrest and facing espionage charges. Wearing a blue shirt and a black beard, Dalke, 30, did not flinch when Magistrate Reid Neureiter informed him the maximum penalty if convicted is life in prison or death.It was a clandestine operation that played out in the lower part of Denver's downtown, at Union Station, on Corinth Street and in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.Dalke is accused of trying to pass national defense secrets to a foreign country. Unsealed court documents reveal  Dalke is a former employee of the National Security Agency and was previously in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
oilcity.news

State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025

Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state’s top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with trying to send classified info to Russia

The FBI has arrested and charged a Colorado Springs man with trying to send classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to federal court documents.Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, was scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver on Thursday afternoon on charges of attempting to transmit national defense information to an officer or agent of a foreign government.He was charged last month, but court documents were only made public this week.They indicate Dalke sent classified documents to an "FBI Online Covert Employee" in exchange for money. Dalke believed that FBI employee was a foreign government representative.He's accused of attempting...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Senators push for U.S. Space Command in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Senator Michael Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper have written a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, asking to consider the cost and national security factors in regards to the review of U.S. Space Command basing. The Senators from Colorado wrote a letter Tuesday, Sept. 27 saying that it […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy