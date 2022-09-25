Read full article on original website
LIVE: Yo La Tengo @ Lark Hall, 09/26/2022
ALBANY – I hadn’t seen Yo La Tengo in 35 years. While time has faded some of the specifics of that winter night at the QE2, I still feel the impact that show had on me. And I still wish I had that copy of “Ride the Tiger” that it motivated me to run out to the Music Shack and buy.
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (September 28, 2022)
“Wednesday Night Swing and Blues Dance” with Mike Jenkins and the Fat Ties @ The Linda, Albany. (7:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been...
Harbinger Theatre Gives Us Andy and His Siblings as its Newest Hit Production
Harbinger Theatre, under the direction of founder Patrick White, continues its inaugural season with the production of Lindsey Ferrentino’s Andy and the Orphans. Currently being presented at the Albany Barn, Andy doubles down on Harbinger’s call to present impactful, challenging, rarely seen (at least in this area) theatre.
