Florida State

Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast

Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

Rubio vs. Demings in a spirited U.S. Senate race in Florida

Besides that for governor, there is another high-profile statewide race in Florida leading to the November 8th election – that for U.S. Senate. It’s becoming a case of dueling campaign ads. In the red corner, incumbent Republican Marco Rubio. “Demmings votes with Pelosi 100% of the time," Rubio...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt

By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware as state agencies ready response

The White House is coordinating with state officials and aid groups preparing for the potential arrival of a plane with migrants sent from Texas to coastal Delaware near the beach home of President Joe Biden.The flight, due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, could mark the second flight within a week organised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration to move people seeking asylum in San Antonio to northeastern towns.“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary...
DELAWARE STATE

