Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
"I'm committed to securing his legacy of bipartisanship and a deep respect for this institution," she said in her first remarks as a Congress member. "Now I might have a different approach than Don. You know how soft-spoken he was," she joked. "But you will be hearing about Alaska, our people and our state's unique needs."
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Democrat Charlie Crist Announces His Running Mate for Governor: DeSantis’ War Room Describes Her As Castro “Sympathizer”
On August 27 it emerged that Democratic candidate in Florida's gubernatorial election - Charlie Crist had chosen his running mate. If Crist were to do what polls suggest is unlikely - unseating Governor Ron DeSantis - then his Lieutenant Governor will be Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of Miami-Dade teachers' union.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Ron DeSantis thinks Chris Christie 'missed his moment' by skipping a 2012 presidential bid, report says
DeSantis thinks Chris Christie "missed his moment" in running for the White House in 2016, per WaPo. Christie passed on a 2012 campaign and opted to run in 2016, where he faced Donald Trump. DeSantis is up for reelection in November and could potentially launch a 2024 campaign of his...
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Ted Cruz Praises GOP Governors For Move He Said Could Put Them Behind Bars
Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the senator if someone transporting migrants from state to state could lead to an arrest.
Rubio vs. Demings in a spirited U.S. Senate race in Florida
Besides that for governor, there is another high-profile statewide race in Florida leading to the November 8th election – that for U.S. Senate. It’s becoming a case of dueling campaign ads. In the red corner, incumbent Republican Marco Rubio. “Demmings votes with Pelosi 100% of the time," Rubio...
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DeSantis invites election backlash with Martha’s Vineyard stunt
By any fair measure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects. The far-right Republican eked out a narrow victory four years ago — winning the gubernatorial race by 0.4% — but in recent months, polls have shown DeSantis with comfortable leads. The latest FiveThirtyEight projection showed the incumbent with a 92% chance of winning a second term.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for U.S. Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers,Evan McMullin glad-hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate who...
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware as state agencies ready response
The White House is coordinating with state officials and aid groups preparing for the potential arrival of a plane with migrants sent from Texas to coastal Delaware near the beach home of President Joe Biden.The flight, due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, could mark the second flight within a week organised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration to move people seeking asylum in San Antonio to northeastern towns.“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary...
Pete Buttigieg rips Ron DeSantis for 'border stunts' after Martha's Vineyard flight
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ripped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for "border stunts" such as flying immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.
