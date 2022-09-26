Read full article on original website
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Maine Fairgoer Overcome With Guilt for Sneaking In
According to WGME, someone's conscience decided to give them a wake up call and it was beautiful. Now, a ticket for the 150th Cumberland Fair costs $12 per person. It was extremely busy on Wednesday night someone snuck in without paying for their ticket. Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy...
Mills runs safe, LePage runs risky as Maine race for governor intensifies
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running like she’s ahead in the race for the Blaine House and repeatedly highlighting her defense of abortion rights. Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is gobbling press attention in an apparent effort to broadcast his message outside of the conservative media ecosystem. At the...
Many Maine residents getting $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
'It sounds like a movie': Mainers ride out Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world is beginning to get a look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. The powerful storm tore across Florida's western coast with historic wind, rain and storm surge before moving further inland. Among the millions of Floridians in Ian's path, some Mainers who...
October will arrive in Maine with fall feel, remnants of Hurricane Ian expected next week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After the first frost or even freeze of the season for many on Friday morning, a definite fall feel continues into the weekend. Hurricane Ian will make its final landfall on South Carolina on Friday. The entire South Carolina coast is under a Hurricane Warning, impacts look to...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
