ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Comments / 0

Related
jsugamecocksports.com

Perez Cubinas Leads Gamecocks at APSU Intercollegiate

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Jacksonville State sophomore Paula Perez Cubinas notched her first career Top 10 finish on Tuesday to lead the Gamecocks women's golf team at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. Perez Cubinas carded a 54-hole score of 233 on the par-72, 6,038-yard Clarksville Country Club to tie for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
jsugamecocksports.com

Gamecocks Finish 11th at Graeme McDowell Invitational

GLENCOE, Ala. – The Jacksonville State men's golf team wrapped up its second tournament of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with an 11th-place finish in the UAB Graeme McDowell Invitational at Silver Lakes. Playing in windy conditions on a 7,525-yard layout at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
floridapolitics.com

For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island

Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonville State#Gamecocks#Asun Conference#Royals#The Ncaa Division
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm

To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WCJB

One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wbrc.com

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy