Read full article on original website
Related
jsugamecocksports.com
Perez Cubinas Leads Gamecocks at APSU Intercollegiate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Jacksonville State sophomore Paula Perez Cubinas notched her first career Top 10 finish on Tuesday to lead the Gamecocks women's golf team at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate. Perez Cubinas carded a 54-hole score of 233 on the par-72, 6,038-yard Clarksville Country Club to tie for...
jsugamecocksports.com
Gamecocks Finish 11th at Graeme McDowell Invitational
GLENCOE, Ala. – The Jacksonville State men's golf team wrapped up its second tournament of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday with an 11th-place finish in the UAB Graeme McDowell Invitational at Silver Lakes. Playing in windy conditions on a 7,525-yard layout at Silver Lakes on the Robert Trent Jones...
JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
First Coast News
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
floridapolitics.com
For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
thejaxsonmag.com
Secret Jacksonville: Exchange Club Island
Exchange Club Island from above. Photo by Erik Hamilton. Boats moored off the island. Photo by Erik Hamilton. More than 50,000 people drive over one of Jacksonville’s most singular parks every day without ever realizing it. Officially named Exchange Club Island – more on that in a minute – the island beneath the Mathews Bridge is an official city park that can only be reached by boat.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Ian’s impact on Jacksonville: Heavy rains, probable flooding and power outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ultimate track will determine precisely what impacts Ian will have on Jacksonville. Based upon what is known this early Monday morning, Ian’s impact will be primarily heavy rainfall, coastal winds to 45 mph, beach erosion and possible small seiche along the St. Johns River in the downtown area.
News4Jax.com
Reprint from the Weather Authority Newsletter: There is always a plot twist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 🌀Hurricane Forecasting: There is always a plot twist. (8 a.m. Tuesday - There is a building consensus from the various forecast models that a slower and more easterly track may allow Ian to track very near, or just east of Jacksonville on Friday, is this the plot twist?)
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Tracking Ian: Resources ahead of the storm
To review your evacuation zone and prepare your family in the Jax Ready Guide. On Monday Evening, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said as of Monday, the city was not planning on ordering evacuations or opening shelters, but the situation could change as the storm approaches. He also said as of Monday, the city does not plan to close city offices or departments.
Former Sheriff Mike Williams to return to Jacksonville law enforcement with FDLE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Sheriff Mike Williams is officially returning to law enforcement in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. As First Coast News first reported, Williams will take over as the Special Agent in Charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in the Jacksonville field office.
News4Jax.com
Woman in serious condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in the Lackawanna neighborhood Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Nolan Street around 10 p.m. they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s...
WCJB
One person killed, another injured in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after a man from Jacksonville was killed during a shooting in Lake City on Saturday. Officers say shortly before 1 a.m., they responded to the area of 877 N. Marion Ave. where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds. One person was dead, the other was taken to the hospital.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
wbrc.com
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
Comments / 0