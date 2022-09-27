ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasa DART mission - as it happened: Nasa successfully smashes spacecraft into asteroid in first major test

By Anthony Cuthbertson,Jon Kelvey and Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Nasa ‘s asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft successfully slammed into its target on Monday, 10 months after launch.

The test of the world’s first planetary defense system will determine how prepared we are to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth.

The cube-shaped “impactor” vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, flew into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destructed around 7.14pm EDT (11pm GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.

The mission’s finale tested the ability of a spacecraft to alter an asteroid’s trajectory with sheer kinetic force, plowing into the object at high speed to nudge it astray just enough to keep our planet out of harm’s way.

It will be the first time humanity has changed the motion of an asteroid, or any celestial body. Nasa has a live stream of the event, which you can find at the top of our live blog below.

